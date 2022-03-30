If classic cars are your thing, there’s a new museum in town—Martin Auto Museum. The nonprofit, which opened in early March, showcases more than 140 classic cars and countless memorabilia from virtually every era and is now open to the public!
Martin Auto Museum and Event Center is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of collectible and rare automobiles for educational purposes.
The museum, which has been under development for months with much anticipation, also offers an onsite event center that can hold up to 450 people. The space houses some of the most impressive automobiles and related collectibles in the state, and is a place every auto lover will want to spend hours visiting.
Martin Auto Museum and Event Center is open 9am to 5pm, Tuesday through Sunday. It is located at 4320 West Thunderbird Road in Glendale. For more information, call 602.298.2377 or visit www.martinautomuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.