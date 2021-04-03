In honor of its 80th anniversary, Schnepf Farms introduced a new incarnation of entertainment called Agritainment Park. Operating now through April 25, Schnepf Farms’ Agritainment Park features more than 25 different attractions to delight children of all ages.
Now in its third generation of ownership, Schnepf Farms has transformed a portion of the property into a county fair, atmosphere complete with roller coasters, train rides, a carousel and more. Enter “Potato Park” to take a ride on the Ferris wheel, drive bumper cars or enjoy a trip on the starship. Next up is “Corn Country” with a petting zoo, rock wall, zip line and more. Visitors can also enjoy a hayride, mini golf and the spinning tea cups in “The Airstrip.” Beyond these attractions are carnival games, the country store and vendors dishing up delicious eats.
The farm says that it has taken great precautions to be COVID-safe, including limiting the number of daily guests, screenings for all employees, hand-sanitizing stations and a rigorous cleaning schedule.
“Schnepf Farms has been all about farming, family and fun for 80 years,” said owner Mark Schnepf. “We are proud to offer outdoor entertainment with lots of room for social distancing on our 300-acre farm. Being outdoors means a more safe environment to make incredible family memories.”
