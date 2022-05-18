Get ready to eat local this summer. The Carefree Restaurant Association (CRA) is presenting its latest Carefree Restaurant Week running May 30 through June 5. Restaurant Week is an opportunity for all participating restaurants to showcase their menus at discounted prices. Some restaurants will offer a special lunch menu, while others will offer a special 3-course dinner for dine-in guests.
The organization says that this year local restaurants are looking forward to welcoming regular guests and greeting those that will want to experience dining in Carefree for the first time.
Guests will have an opportunity to sample new and exciting menu offerings and in doing so support their local restaurants, it has been through the support and patronage from local diners, that Carefree restaurants have been able to keep their doors open.
Unlike many other towns, Carefree’s restaurant base is made up of independent, family-owned businesses. Therefore, no large corporate chains dictate menu, pricing, or marketing campaigns; rather, the individual business owner can determine the look, feel, style, concept, and brand of their own restaurant based on their own individual culinary expertise. It is a credit to all the Carefree restaurants that they have managed to survive the unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are able to once again offer a restaurant week to their loyal guests.
During the special dining experience, lunch menus are priced at $18 for two courses and dinner is priced at $35 to $45 for three courses.
Participating restaurants in Restaurant Week include Venues Café, Black Mountain Café, Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse, Raven’s View Wine Bar, Alberto’s Ristorante, Confluence, English Rose Tea Room, Corrado’s Cucina Italiana, and Giordano’s Trattoria Romana.
For a complete list of all Carefree restaurants, dining opportunities, and for more details on Carefree Restaurant Week, including menus and other participating establishments visit carefreerestaurants.com.
