Animal Guardian Network’s (AGN) Healing River Ranch sanctuary, home to 100 domestic and farm animals, never stops saving lives. The sanctuary shared two recent success stories: Milagro the burro and Salty the bull.
Meet Milagro
Milagro, or Miracle, as he now is known, was rescued by volunteers after being struck in the head and shoulder by a vehicle. AGN founder Carrie Singer jumped into action and rushed the Lake Pleasant-based burro to a veterinary hospital for a diagnosis. Radiographs revealed Milagro had been shot in the head, leaving behind the remainder of a high caliber hollow point bullet, which was removed. Still wild and unhandled, the brave burro is now recovering from his two life-threatening traumas and receiving lifelong care at AGN’s Healing River Ranch.
Salty’s Story
Living in the wild for years, Prime Rib, as he was known, lived free and peacefully among the Salt River wild horses. Captured in a random round up of unclaimed cattle, he was loaded onto a transport headed to auction. A group of determined wild horse advocates posted a fundraiser to successfully outbid all buyers to save Prime Rib, now known as Salty, in hopes that an experienced and reputable sanctuary would offer him safe refuge. Salty’s plight reached Singer.
“I knew we could help, so AGN offered Salty a safe version of the only life he’s ever known.”
After almost two weeks in quarantine, Salty reached Healing River Ranch and was released into a 10-acre habitat where he now lives his life alongside wild and domestic horses given the same life-saving refuge.
Milagro and Salty are just two of the many heartfelt life stories playing out at Healing River Ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.