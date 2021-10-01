After having to cancel in 2020, The Flagstaff Oktoberfest, will celebrate 12 years Saturday Oct. 2, at Wheeler Park in Downtown Flagstaff.
Event goers can enjoy music, food and drinks, as well as the return of favorite contests during this event — Hops on Birch Men’s and Women’s Beer Stein Holding Contest, The Frozen T-Shirt Contest, The Vienna Beef Weiner Man Race and Satchmo's BBQ Brat Eating Contest.
Featured musicians for this year include the Thirsty Five, The Originals and The Mike Reeves Band.
More than just a fun event, Flagstaff Oktoberfest will also benefit the Flagstaff Alpine Ski and Snowboard Team, specifically their scholarship programs for families who can’t afford the sport.
