The Grand Circle, covering nearly 1,500 miles of the Colorado Plateau with a variety of canyons, monuments and rock formations, encompasses some of the most visited destinations in the U.S.
The iconic National Parks of the Grand Circle spread across Southern Utah and Northern Arizona and have been American destinations for 100 years. And now, a new coffee table book has set out to capture these iconic destinations in a unique way.
The “Illustrated Guide to Exploring the Grand Circle, Utah & Arizona, Western Wonders” is written by historian, author and outdoorsman Daniel S. Pierce, with illustrations from Joel Anderson and his team at Anderson Design Group in Nashville. This is the Anderson Design Group’s third installment of Illustrated Guides to Exploring.
This most recent coffee table book was “designed to inspire, enlighten, and educate those who have come to appreciate the Grand Circle.” The gorgeous book will also inspire those who have yet to experience these amazing Western wonders.
The book is organized as a hypothetical tour in eight sections, beginning in the area around Zion National Park. It includes gorgeous photos and glorious travel posters of each area, along with a description and history of each and travel tips from those in the know.
“Illustrated Guide to Exploring the Grand Circle, Utah & Arizona, Western Wonders” is available in softcover and hardcover versions and can be found online at www.adgstore.com and elsewhere.
