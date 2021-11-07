An exhibition showing the continuing traditions in Apache art and culture and focusing on the Apache people of Arizona is now open at Wickenburg’s Desert Caballeros Western Museum. Curated by guest curator Janet Cantley and Dr. Eduardo Pagán, the adjunct curator of history at the museum, the exhibition presents the separate but related Apache tribes and their unique histories, varying by their geography and their relationship to the U.S. government and the military.
The Museum shared that the Apache people have been some of the most misrepresented in popular culture, through early newspaper stories, dime novels and movies. The true Apache stories of courage and endurance are revealed over the centuries through their continuing cultural traditions and artistic expressions.
The Museum’s executive director, Dan Finley, goes on to say, “The story of the Apaches in Arizona is a complicated one and obfuscated by myth and misunderstanding. Working with representatives of different Apache tribes, the exhibition will tell the true history of the Apaches along with a presentation on the challenges they still face today.”
The art and objects to be displayed are from a variety of sources including loans from Amerind Museum, Arizona Historical Society, Eddie Basha Collection, Heard Museum, Scottsdale Museum of the West, White Mountain Apache Cultural Center and others.
The exhibition opened to the public in October of this year and will be on view through Oct. 2, 2022.
