Bittersweet memories. Loss of traditions. An empty seat at the table. The holiday season can trigger sadness and despair for people grieving a loss.
Desert Hills Presbyterian Church will present a two-hour seminar, “Surviving the Holidays,” where attendees will see video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who offer practical suggestions and reassurance. Whether grieving from a loved one’s death or dealing with loss after a divorce, topics like how to deal with grief around the holidays, how to manage parties and invitations, how to prepare for surprising emotions, and where to find comfort, strength and hope in a seemingly hopeless time.
Residents are invited to attend the seminar Nov. 14 or Dec. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30pm. Attendees will receive a free survival guide filled with practical tips. Childcare is available upon request at the time of registration.
Desert Hills Presbyterian Church is located at 34605 N. Tom Darlington Rd., Scottsdale. To register, send an email to register@deserthills.org or call the church office at 480.488.3384. For more seminar information, visit www.griefshare.org/holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.