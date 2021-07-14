What is the Delta variant?
The Delta variant is a strain of COVID-19 that is more contagious than other strains of COVID-19. This means it spreads from person-to-person more easily, especially if a person is not vaccinated.
As of July 2021, the Delta variant has become the “dominant variant” in the United States, which means that most of the new COVID-19 cases that are being analyzed are caused by the Delta variant.
The amount of Delta variant is increasing in Maricopa County and will likely become the dominant variant.
People who have not been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are most at risk of getting the Delta variant, and possibly becoming more seriously ill.
How is the Delta variant different from COVID-19
According to MCDPH, the Delta variant is spread more easily from person-to-person, which is why they are stressing that everyone 12 years and older get vaccinated.
There is also some evidence that the illness caused by the Delta variant may be more severe, particularly in younger people, but there is still a lot to learn about this variant.
Source: Maricopa County Department of Public Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.