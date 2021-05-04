Mother’s Day is May 9, and while we all know we should treat Mom year-round, the calendar calls for something special this month. So, from subscription coffee or classic breakfast to an elegant champagne brunch; from a three-course prix fixe menu with a view to Roses and Rosé take out or delivery, and everything in between, we’ve put together some tasty ways to show Mom you care.
Rise & Shine
#1. Start the day off right at Press Coffee
Press Coffee is offering 10 percent off gift subscriptions for Mother’s Day. Being a mom and having a constant supply of caffeine is always a good thing. With this subscription, moms will never have to be without the best beans.
For gift subscriptions, customers AKA kids/families choose how often, for how long, how much, what type of bean (Union, Twitch, Roaster's Choice, etc.) and the grind they would like shipped to their mom. At checkout, enter code “MOM21” for 10 percent off.
Or bring Mom into any Press location Sunday, May 9, and moms will get half-off any drink. Those hanging with mom that day can start it off right by enjoying a cup of coffee, or any drink, any size, half-off. Simply mention the promotion at checkout at all Valley locations.
Where: Nine Valley locations
Info: presscoffee.com
#2. Classic breakfast and more at U.S. Egg
U.S. Egg is the perfect place to gather the family for a Mother’s Day breakfast, lunch or brunch. The family owned and operated local eatery offers classic favorites like Eggs Benedict, a variety of omelets and traditional sandwiches as well as signature items like the protein pancakes and several vegan and gluten-free options to fit any diet.
The restaurant recently celebrated its 35-year anniversary in the Valley and is currently offering bottles of prosecco and Bloody Mary flights for $19.86 — perfect for celebrating Mom.
Where: Six Valley locations
Info: useggrestaurant.com
Brunching at Its Best
#3. Brunch with a view at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa
Chef Beau MacMillan has whipped up an elegant brunch with a side of glorious Paradise Valley views to celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day at elements.
The three-course prix fixe menu highlights include Chicken Tortilla Soup with roasted two wash chicken, avocado, queso fresco, crispy tortillas and micro cilantro; Artichoke & Ricotta Tart with warm summer squash salad, English peas and mint & Meyer lemon vinaigrette; Lobster Avocado Toast with butter braised Maine lobster, poached eggs, ninja radish watercress and basil emulsion; Braised Short Rib Osso Bucco with sweet corn grits, morel mushrooms, fava beans and truffle jus; and chef’s selection of house crafted artisanal desserts.
When: 10:30am–2pm
Where: 5700 E. McDonald Dr., Paradise Valley, 85253
Cost: $115 per person and $35 for children ages 12 and under, plus tax and gratuity.
Reservations and Info: Call 866.411.7155 for reservations; visit sanctuaryoncamelback.com
#4. Pop a cork with Mom We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
Ember Steakhouse at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort will offer a Mother’s Day champagne brunch, served with a Bellini, mimosa or glass of champagne, a basket of breakfast pastries will be served upon arrival with accoutrements. Brunch includes: Amuse Bouche (Mini Fruit Parfait); Appetizer (Choice of Foraged Mushroom Soup, Salad Lyonnaise, Caesar Salad or Cured Salmon Carpaccio); Entrée (Choice of Open Face Egg White Omelet, Pacific Halibut, Filet Mignon, Blue Crab Benedict or Pappardelle Pasta) and Dessert (Choice of Exotic Tres Leches or Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake).
When: 11am–3pm
Where: 10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell, 85264
Cost: $65 per guest. Tax and gratuity not included.
Reservations and Info: Book reservations via OpenTable; wekopacasinoresort.com
#5. Savor the Southwest at Z’Tejas
The Southwest Grill is offering a free brunch entrée to moms on this special holiday on Sunday, May 9.In addition to the traditional brunch menu, the restaurant will be offering a special brunch entrée of Breakfast fajitas. There are two Valley Z’Tejas locations.
When: Extended brunch service, 11am–4pm
Where: 10625 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, 85028
Info: ztejas.com
Brunch & Beyond
#6. Treat Mom to French-inspired Mediterranean flavors at Francine
Start the day of pampering mom with Francine’s brunch menu and enjoy a wide selection of both traditional breakfast dishes to more refined entrees — from the Eggs Benedict to Francine’s signature French Toast — beginning at 10am.
Francine offers a wide variety of elegant dishes fit for the occasion. Signature dishes on the brunch menu include the Ricotta Lemon Pancake with blueberry compote and Chantilly, and the Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict. Another favorite for guests is the French staple, the Croque Madame with egg, ham, gruyere, sourdough, and béchamel.
Pair Mother’s Day brunch with Francine’s signature cocktail Ah Oui Oui, a trendy earl gray tea-infused rhum with St. George pear, lustau amontillado, passion fruit, pineapple, and lemon, or a more sophisticated, luxurious bottle of Saint-Emilion, Château Cheval Blancfrom Bordeaux, France.
The dinner menu starts at 5pm and guests can enjoy classics like the L’agneau, a delicately prepared rack of lamb accompanied by freshly made gnocchi, cauliflower, and pine nut pesto. The Crab Ravioli with ricotta, citrus, and saffron as well as the Bone Marrow pasta paired with cacio e pepe and chives are among the elegant pasta dishes at Francine. Other guest favorites include Moules Frites, Diver Scallops, and Striped Bass.
Mother’s Day is not complete without Francine’s timeless desserts. Guest favorites include the Francine Apple Tart, Chocolate Flourless Cake, and Chocolate Pot De Creme. The newest addition is the Apple Sorbet, a delicate and rich dessert with a sophisticated use of blood oranges, olive oil, and madeleine.
When: 10am–3pm, brunch menu; 5–10pm, dinner menu
Where: 4710 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale, 85251 (located in the luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square)
Reservations and Info: 480.690.6180; francinerestaurant.com
#7. Two ways to treat Mom from Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill
Ling & Louie’s has come up with two fantastic ways to celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day. From 11am-3pm, treat Mom to a special Mother’s Day Brunch. Or, from 3pm to close, celebrate Mom with a special 3-Course Mother’s Day Dinner for $30.
Brunch includes Tempura Chicken + Waffles, Mehana Poke and Avocado Toast. For dinner, choose from a variety of dishes, including Korean Spicy Scallops, perfectly seared scallops wok’d with fresh vegetables and a spicy gochujang chili sauce. Just one of the entrees offered on the special 3-Course Mother’s Day dinner menu.
When: 11am-3pm, brunch; 3pm to close, dinner
Where: 9397 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, 85260 (also at the Chandler location)
Info: 480.767.5464; lingandlouies.com
#8. Get Surf, Turf & Vine delivered from STK Steakhouse
Make Mother’s Day sparkle with a spectacular brunch from STK. Spoil mom with specialty brunch items like Lobster & Eggs Benedict or Cinnamon French Toast and the ultimate R&R — Roses & Rosé. For brunch and dinner, enjoy $9.99 Rosé specials featuring Whispering Angel & Chandon Sparking Rose.
Or, for takeout and delivery, order a “Mother’s Day Basket” for two:
- $129 Surf, Turf & Vine. Available for pre-order
- 2 Filets with Grilled Prawns
- Cheesecake
- Bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé (red or white alternative also available)
Where: 7134 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale, 85251
Info: 480.581.5171; stksteakhouse.com/mothers-day
#9. Mimosa for Mom and more at Thirsty Lion Gastropub
The weekend brunch at Thirsty Lion Gastropub features chef-made entrees like Spicy Fried Chicken and Waffles, Spanish Chilaquiles, Irish Whiskey French Toast, Adobo Pork Benedict and more. Pair a meal with a brunch cocktail like the Sriracha Bloody Mary, Blood Orange Mimosa or Salted Caramel Moroccan Coffee and enjoy the Spring weather on their expansive patio with ample seating for the whole family. Moms who sign up for the Thirsty Lion loyalty program and receive a free mimosa on Mother's Day at one of their three Valley locations.
Where: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, 85054
Info: thirstyliongastropub.com
