Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps in the US, with over115 million US users on the platform. Given how successful the platform is, there are a lot of opportunities for you to either become an influencer or promote your business – or both! Turning into an Instagram celebrity has become a completely viable career choice in the last few years, and according toSocial Sprout, 70% of US Instagram users look for inspiration from businesses and brands they follow.
If you’re looking to develop a personal or business brand on Instagram, now is the time to do it. Engagement is higher than ever and people spend a great deal of time on the app, meaning that they are likely to find you and start following you.
However, gaining Instagram followers isn’t as easy as simply posting content and using the right hashtags. The Instagram algorithm rarely helps out accounts with a small follower count, so if you don’t already have an audience, growing on Instagram will take a lot of time and energy. Even then, it may not work. The fastest way to reach the top is to buy Instagram followers.
How the Instagram Algorithm Works
Before you understand why buying followers is the best way to gain new followers, you should first understand how the Instagram algorithm works.
The Instagram algorithm is a sequence of instructions that allows the platform to make informed decisions on which posts and accounts to promote. The algorithm’s goal is to make sure users spend as much time on the platform as possible, and they achieve that goal by showing users content they are interested in. The higher the engagement rate on an account (likes, follows, comments, views, shares, etc.), the more it’s promoted by the algorithm, because it indicates that people are interested in the content enough to interact with it.
With that in mind, you can guess why someone with 15 followers will have trouble growing on the platform. If their posts only have a handful of likes and very little engagement, Instagram will not consider it worthy of being promoted to a wider audience.
This is why buying followers is the best way to boost your Instagram profile. Purchased followers will nudge the algorithm’s attention toward your profile. Once that happens, the algorithm will push your Instagram posts to new people who will find your account and choose to follow you if they like what they see.
Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers (Recently Tested)
So, how do you buy Instagram followers? There are plenty of sites online where you can buy Instagram followers for your account, but you need to know how to choose the right one. Not all sites have the features you need to grow on Instagram - and there are plenty of scam sites to look out for.
That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best sites where you can buy followers to aid your Instagram growth.
Twicsy (the best)
Twicsy has been helping Instagram influencers with their marketing strategy for years. Chosen as one of the top sites to buy Instagram followers by magazines like US Magazine and Men’s Journal, they are a highly reliable site to use.
What makes Twicsy such a popular choice for small business and influencer accounts is that they don’t sell bots. Many low-tier sites that sell Instagram accounts only sell bots, which can be a huge problem, because spam accounts:
Stop following you after a few weeks
Look out of place in your list of followers
Can get you banned
Bots eventually stop following your account if you buy them, either because they get deleted by Instagram or because the site is a scam that never gives you your money’s worth. They often have strange usernames and lack profile pictures, because they are hastily created.
Likewise, anyone that takes a peek at your list of followers will notice that you paid for bots, which might harm your brand. After all, casual Instagram users don’t understand that it’s normal for brands to purchase followers as a social media marketing strategy.
Finally, having obvious bots follow your account can also get you banned off the platform, because it violates Instagram's terms of service.
All of the above can happen if you choose a site that sells fake accounts, but that’s not something you need to worry about when you buy from Twicsy. Twicsy only sells real Instagram followers. They won’t stop following you, they have real profile pictures, and they don’t set off Instagram’s spam detection systems.
The ideal part about buying real accounts created by real people is how it trains the Instagram algorithm to spread your content. When you start a new Instagram account and your close family and friends follow you, Instagram’s algorithm will learn that the only people who want to see your content are people you know. This is why an account may gain a lot of followers during its first few days, but hit a plateau after that. There comes a point where your account gets recommended to people outside your social circle who don’t know you, so they don’t follow you. However, if a diverse group of people follow you, the algorithm will push your content to a diverse group.
Twicsy will help you expand your reach by offering real followers and boosting your account in the algorithm.
Buzzoid (also the best)
Buzzoid is another popular growth service site that sells active followers you can use to enhance your online presence. Aside from high-quality followers, Buzzoid is also popular because of the variety of their IG follower packages. They offer packages between 100 and 20,000 followers, which is perfect for Instagram users who are serious about growing on the platform and have a good marketing strategy in mind.
Depending on the kinds of goals you have, buying followers multiple times can get you to the top faster than other influencers. However, you need to pace yourself and buy follower packages in a way that’s appropriate to your current follower count.
For example, if you have less than 500 followers, buying 10,000 followers will definitely get you in trouble, even if they are all premium followers. Instead, you can start with 100 purchased followers and that will be more than enough to promote your content and build brand awareness.
Now, once you reach around 10,000 followers, a mere 100 followers won't really boost your account much, at least not as quickly as it did before. Once you reach a higher follower count, buy higher follower packages as well. Thanks to Buzzoid and their wide variety of follower packages, you can have a long-term strategy to boost your account and then gain organic followers.
Rushmax
Rushmax is the website to use if you're looking for convenience and ease of use. Perfect for serious Instagram influencers, Rushmax allows you to buy followers as quickly as 60 seconds. All you need to do is hop on their website, choose a follower package, and input your details. Rushmax allows you to buy followers using a number of payment options, including debit card, credit card, and Apple Pay.
Rushmax is different because they don't ask for any unnecessary details in order to get you what you pay for. They don't ask you to fill any long forms, they don't ask you to sign up for an account, and they don't ask you for any personal details - other than your card information and your Instagram username. That is all they need to deliver high-quality Instagram followers to your social media account.
Rush Max is the perfect site to use if you plan on buying followers multiple times. Because of their quick delivery and extremely convenient service, they are one of the top sites for buying Instagram followers.
TokMatik
TokMatik is a bit different from other sites on this list. This is because this site is used not to buy Instagram followers, but to buy TikTok followers. Now, if your focus is on Instagram marketing, you may be wondering why you would need to buy TikTok followers. The truth is that having a high follower count on TikTok can actually help you reach your target audience on Instagram.
It is often the case that people don't just use a single social media platform. If your target audience has an Instagram account, they probably have a TikTok account too. If you manage to gain a large following on TikTok, then you can promote your Instagram content and syphon those followers to your Instagram account.
Like the other sites on this list, TokMatik does not sell fake followers. They only sell real TikTok accounts made by real users. Actively using TikTok to gain followers on Instagram is an intelligent marketing strategy that can help you get eyes on your Instagram page, which is why we recommend that you use TokMatik.
iDigic
iDigic has been helping Instagram influencers and brands achieve organic growth on the platform for a long time. They are incredibly well liked on the scene, thanks to their affordable prices and excellent customer support team.
Too many aspiring influencers pay an arm and a leg just to get bots following their account. Those spots eventually stop following the account anyway. This site sells active Instagram followers and offers quality services for an extremely low price. They are the perfect site to use if you're an influencer who is just starting out and is operating on a tight budget.
Their customer service team is available 24/7. You can contact them directly from their website and they will get back to you very quickly. You don't need to wait on hold, you don't need to wait days for a response, and you can trust that this website's customer service experts will resolve your problem faster than expected.
The Social Express
The Social Express is still relatively new to the scene, but you can find the social proof of their incredible work on their website. They have hundreds of great customer reviews from many satisfied clients. Once you use their services, you too can leave a review of their amazing work.
SocialSphere Solutions
SocialSphere Solutions is another well-liked website. They have a fast checkout process and instant delivery, which means that, a few hours after purchasing your followers, you will see them roll into your account. If you need followers fast, they are the site to use.
The Social Net
The Social Net has been helping clients get on the explore page for a long time. The only complaint people seem to have about them is that they're delivery is extremely slow. You will need to wait a few days to weeks before you see the followers you paid for on your account. If you don't mind the slow delivery time, then you can purchase their cheap Instagram followers and start trending after you’ve received them.
SocialXcelerate
SocialXcelerate has a highly responsive customer service team that will fix any problem you have with your order. They also have a highly secure website. You may have to shell out a lot of money to pay for their follower packages, however, which is why they aren’t recommended for newer influencers.
The Social Edge
The Social Edge is perfect for Instagram users who just want to see their follower count rise. They offer very simple packages, so once you grow past a few hundred followers, they can’t boost your account all that much. However, their delivery is quick and guaranteed.
How to Buy Followers and Maximize Your Chances of Success on Instagram
Buying Instagram followers is a bit of a taboo topic in the influencer scene. Everyone wants to be the influencer that says they grew their following organically, based solely off their hard work and their quality content. However, if you’ve spent enough time on the internet, you know that popularity doesn’t always equate quality content, and some of the most deserving content creators have the lowest number of followers.
One big industry secret that brands don’t want you to know is that, every now and again, they buy engagement from sites like TokMatik and Twicsy to boost their ranking in the algorithm. You can use those same tactics to boost your own account.
With that said, followers aren’t the only thing you can buy to make an impact on the platform. You can also buy likes, comments, and views from the same sites listed above to increase the overall value of your account. Using all the services provided by these sites is the fastest, easiest way to launch your career on Instagram and make sure your content gets promoted to the right people.
Why Trust Our Picks?
We have established a strong reputation for providing reliable and effective social media strategies to clients thanks to our extensive experience in the industry. We have a team of experts who are well-versed in the latest social media trends, tools, and techniques, and have a proven track record of delivering results for our clients.
We understand Instagram inside and out, and have worked with clients that use the sites we recommend extensively. Our goal is to give all Instagram users access to the same tools top brands have been using for years, because we believe that if you have a good idea, you should be able to promote it on any social media platform.
