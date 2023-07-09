Do you know that we are spiritual beings having a human experience? Do you know that the purpose of having this human experience is for us to choose to live in truth, joy, knowledge, freedom, love and gratitude…in appreciation? And do you know that all of these things are possible for us to experience…no matter what is going on around us?
If you are alive, you have felt pain. If you are alive, you have had loss, or trauma, or experiences that have shaken you to your very core. However, know this: Pain provides us with an opportunity for growth.
All challenges provide us with opportunities for growth. Pain is inevitable. However, suffering is an option. We must be at cause in our lives in order to truly live. Being in effect makes us victims. And if we are victims then there is nothing to be done. Some of the most enlightened and inspiring people on this planet have had to overcome unbelievable trials and tribulations.
What if you could feel happiness, joy and love no matter what the circumstance? Believe me when I tell you that regardless of what has happened in your life, it is possible to live your life with ease, grace, love, peace and happiness. You can feel good, experience joy and wake up every morning excited about the day ahead.
Let me introduce you to a few concepts that can lead you towards that end:
You create your own reality, so tell yourself a different story. If you tell yourself a disempowering story, you will be disempowered. If you are blaming, you are disempowered. So tell yourself a better story. What you focus on expands, and regrets keep you stuck in the past. So focus on your desired outcome, and live in the present, from which you will create an exciting future.
There is nothing wrong, and there is nothing to be fixed. Know that everything in life is happening just as it should, and that you are exactly where you are supposed to be. Do you know that you actually signed up for all of this when you came onto this planet?
Release the physical, emotional and psychic energy associated with your pain, or trauma by working with a healer. It is nearly impossible to be objective about your own life.
Guilt is a price you pay for a debt you do not owe. So, let go of guilt.
Regret weighs tons. We all have regrets but carrying them forward only keeps us from being our true selves. Learn the lesson from the experience, forgive yourself and move on.
Meditation allows you to settle your brain waves and tap into your higher self, or subconscious mind. Your subconscious mind knows everything about you. It has been with you all of your life, and it has the answers to all of the questions which you are asking.
We are spiritual beings having a human experience, so make this experience as wonderful as possible. Happiness is a choice!
“Life is either an exciting adventure, or nothing at all,” Hellen Keller.
Mahsi Cho.
Michele Guy Syne owns of UniQuely Northern in Carefree. She uses the power of the subconscious mind with a Hybrid-Hypnosis and the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique to quickly and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you love; free of emotional and physical ailments. Reach her at uniquelynorthern.com or 480-652-6698.
