The warm climate of Arizona is well-suited for outdoor activity and tourism. However, the warmer temperatures are just as equally attractive to insects and critters, which are drawn to the area in search of sustenance and shelter. With temperatures frequently soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, creatures are more inclined to seek out sources of food, water and shade. In addition, Arizona's monsoon season exacerbates the situation by bringing rain, wind and moisture that further attract pests and displace some bugs from their habitats, leaving them to look for alternative habitats.
Arizona is home to a variety of pests that are not just a general nuisance, but can also pose serious health risks and cause costly repairs to your home. Bed bugs are one of the hardest pests to get rid of as they invade the most intimate parts of the home and multiply quickly. It can be difficult to control the population without strong and effective pest control. Entire termite populations have to be extinguished in order to get rid of an infestation. They alone cause billions of dollars in property damage each year in the United States. Cockroaches are masters at hide and seek and choose multiple spots to live in the home. Like bed bugs, they breed quickly and can build up a resistance to pesticides.
Its pests like these, along with scorpions, ants and the many other pests and critters we find in the desert, that make frequent pest control essential. Since bugs and critters tend to be more active in the summer months, early spring is the best time to start scheduling services. However, colder weather can drive pests into homes in search of food and warmer temperatures. It is recommended that homeowners schedule bi-monthly visits (once every two months) from their pest control company to control and minimize infestations. Extreme situations might call for more frequent visits.
For a more temporary solution to hold you over until you can schedule a professional service, apply insecticides and treatments early in the mornings, when pests are most active. This will save you time and money, as the longer the proper treatments are delayed, the infestation grows and spreads, making it more difficult and costly to eradicate.
While it may seem tempting to try and handle the situation on your own, it's important to remember that pest control requires specialized knowledge and equipment for the best possible outcome. Attempting to handle the infestation yourself could result in the problem persisting, spreading or even causing damage to your property.
Ben McAvoy is co-founder of Insectek Pest Solutions, which serves Valley homes and businesses. For more information, visit insectekpest.com or call 602-795-7850.
