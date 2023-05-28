Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Lowland flooding and inundation of unbridged crossings will occur along the Gila River downstream of Painted Rock Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 703 AM MST, water releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to remain steady. These releases will continue to make unbridged river crossings impassable and may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line. - Roads impacted include: Poco Dinero Road, Rocky Point Road, and South Oatman Road. - Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County downstream of Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&