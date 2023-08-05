Welcome back parents, community and CCUSD staff!
Thank you for choosing the Cave Creek Unified School District. Your child/children will receive an outstanding education in our schools.
Cave Creek Unified is not merely five elementary schools, one middle school and one high school; more than that, it is a caring community of people working together for and focused on what is best for students.
As a small district with approximately 4,500 students, your child will receive personalized attention and will be an integral part of our educational system. Parents are welcome in our schools as volunteers and are encouraged to become involved in their child’s education.
We have many opportunities to promote student success in and out of the classrooms. Our “together” rallying cry helps us “inspire excellence” in students and staff. It drives our goals and priorities for the students in our district. The following are just a few of our highlights:
- Our schools focus on student achievement from the high school to our full-day kindergarten programs, all focusing on educating the whole child.
CCUSD consistently scores in the highest range on state-wide assessments in Arizona.
Teachers value teaching and learning and strive to reach and teach each child in order to help them develop their unlimited skills, talents and abilities.
We provide unique programs for students such as advanced placement, dual enrollment, international baccalaureate, fine and performing arts, horsemanship, world languages, STEAM and career and technical education opportunities.
Our extra-curricular programs offer students a well-rounded education ranging from award-winning athletics to exemplary programs in the fine arts, as well as preschool, before and after school childcare and community education classes year-round.
Safety is a priority, with campus security, emergency operational and crisis plans securely in place, as well as great relationships with the Phoenix and Scottsdale Police Departments as well as the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Both Sonoran Trails and Cactus Shadows have School Resource Officers (SRO) on campus.
Regular parent forums focused on current aspects of student physical and mental safety, health and wellness in and out of the classroom.
CCUSD always communicates in a timely manner and will make sure you are well informed about your child’s school and our district. We consistently use school and district newsletters, parent conferences, a community notification phone system, social media and our website found at ccusd93.org: all designed to keep you up-to-date. Parent Teacher Organizations (PTOs), site councils, committees and task forces help strengthen home/school connections and offer an opportunity for your voice to be heard.
We would love to have you follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and we are so pleased that you have chosen to become a part of our “Cave Creek family.”
We look forward to seeing you in our schools.
Bill Dolezal
Interim Superintendent
