Town of Cave Creek approves $56.6 million budget, highlights year's accomplishments

One of the most important responsibilities of the Cave Creek Town Council is our fiduciary duty. Overseeing the contents and approving the final version of our annual budget sets the stage for how effectively the town operates and accomplishes its goals.
The Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024) budget is a structurally balanced spending plan that will preserve our strong financial foundation and provide the resources we need to deliver high-quality public services to our community.
I am happy to report that after two work study sessions and three council meetings to publicly discuss the contents and merit of the programs being proposed, the FY2024 budget was approved by a majority of the council on June 5, in the amount of $56,555,961.
This amount includes state and federal grant applications and FY2024 capital expenditures within the town’s FY2024-2028 capital improvement plan. The approved budget amount becomes the town’s expenditure limit for FY2024. Expenditures can be moved or reduced but the overall total expenditures cannot be increased.
The best news is that bonds from our utility acquisition and expansion are nearly repaid. Once reaching more than $66 million, the debt will be reduced to about $21 million after the July 1 payment is made.
Strategic Planning
In January 2023, the council’s two-day strategic planning retreat initiated and guided the budget development process. Council and staff focused on setting goals for each of the five categories within the town’s strategic plan:
Public streets, safety and services
Community culture
Water supplies and infrastructure
Financial viability
Governance
We prioritized large capital projects including upgrades to our fire station as well as securing our Central Arizona Project (CAP) water distribution system via an interconnection with Phoenix. Particular attention was paid to allocating significant funding for traffic and pedestrian safety measures, road paving projects and revitalizing our Town Core medians and pathways.
All the elements in the strategic plan closely align with Cave Creek’s general plan, which was approved by voters in 2021.
Sustaining the Organization
Revenue from local sales taxes, state-shared revenues, fees and construction sales taxes primarily support the town’s operations and maintenance activities. Numerous items in the budget relate to successfully maintaining a high-functioning governmental organization, including employee compensation and benefits, fire services and water and wastewater utilities in both Cave Creek and Desert Hills.
As many residents know, the town created its own fire department in 2021 without resorting to a property tax. Other projects found within this budget cover much needed and long overdue infrastructure improvements. Looking to the future, we remain cautiously optimistic that our revenues will remain strong.
Summary of FY2023 Accomplishments:
Continued implementation of an intergovernmental agreement between the Town of Cave Creek and Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Services.
Received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for FY2023 Budget.
Received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement Award for annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) in FY2022.
Prepared and received council approval of utility rates over six years.
Produced informational newsletters, website, social media, community forums, video library, tourism outreach.
Prepared drought management plans, emergency operations plan, reviewed and advised town code and zoning ordinance language changes and land use cases before the planning commission and town council.
Partnered with Maricopa County and Desert Foothills Land Trust to acquire 30.6 acres of open space adjacent to Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area (SCRCA).
Prepared land and location leases to relocate the Foothills Food Bank to larger facilities on town property.
Implemented large scale trail maintenance projects and constructed safe pathways at SCRCA.
Coordinated renovation of rough stock chutes at rodeo grounds for safety and functionality.
Improving digital application processes for inspections, permits and plan reviews.
Lowered law enforcement costs for FY2023 rodeo.
Managed a caseload of 123 code compliance complaints.
Experienced a significant drop in wildland fires and associated damage due to creation of new fire department.
Received a Firehouse Foundation public safety grant to purchase equipment to assist with incidents on local trail system.
Hosted brush removal and drop offs resulting in more than 100 tons of collected materials from residents.
Prepared and presented five-year capital improvement plan to council.
Adopted monthly service charges and usage rates for water and wastewater services and capacity fees ensuring financial viability of enterprise systems.
Seeking to fully fund pavement management plan by end of 2026 with 2.4 million in pavement maintenance projects and roadway connections expected in FY2024.
Implementing pedestrian safety measures as identified in local agency safety study.
Started the new integrated utility master plan to evaluate existing wastewater system to ensure future growth.
Completed a rate and capacity fee structure adopted by council.
Completed upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, piping repairs at Rancho Manana Lift Station and cleaning and inspection of collection systems.
Improving the town’s GIS mapping of the water system.
Adopted a water shortage and drought management plan.
Completed upgrades to the Cave Creek SCADA system.
Nearing design completion for Phoenix interconnect.
Recharged over 700 acre-feet of unused CAP water to generate storage credits.
Worked with Carefree Water Company to complete the separation of water accounts and water system within Carefree.
Per the town’s vision statement, Cave Creek strives to be a dynamic, safe and well-maintained community where growth and preservation are balanced, and public needs and challenges are met.
As you can read from the information found within this presentation, and to a much greater degree in our FY2024 budget found online, through collaboration, professionalism, productivity and fiscal stewardship, we are able to accomplish the goals we set for ourselves.
We are proud of these results and are confident that our community supports our efforts and priorities.
Thank you for your interest in how our town is managed and governed. Transparency is key. Please let me know how we can improve and further exceed your expectations by contacting me at Mayor@CaveCreekAZ.gov. For budget details, visit CaveCreekAZ.gov/Budget.
Bob Morris
Mayor, Town of Cave Creek
