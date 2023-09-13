As the new school year kicks into high gear, we are so grateful for the unwavering support of our families and dedicated staff. Their collective enthusiasm reminds us of the boundless potential that lies ahead for our students’ academic success.
While focusing on the future, we have also been reflecting on the past in an effort to determine the true value of a Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) education and its resulting Return on Investment (ROI). A recent Arizona State University study reveals that SUSD plays a vital role in both our community and the broader economic region. SUSD graduates collectively earn more than $3.2 billion annually, contributing $228 million in state and local taxes in 2021 alone.
By considering the difference between SUSD’s high-performing students and the state’s averages, we can determine SUSD’s value proposition, which results in more than $500 million per year in advanced wages. We call it the SUSD Advantage, and see it also as Arizona’s advantage.
For some context, SUSD’s spending on student development produces a 5:1 ROI for state taxpayers. In other words, for every $1 invested in educating an SUSD student, that student, during the course of their professional career, contributes $5 in taxes to the economy. This makes SUSD one of the best taxpayer investments in the state.
This powerful economic impact arises from our core values of excellence, empathy, integrity, trust, inclusion and unity. As SUSD’s leader, I am committed to advancing student achievement and ensuring each student’s potential is nurtured.
As such, we actively look to enhance the learning environment, along with the safety and security of our students and school campuses. Our safety initiatives, like the DIG-IT campaign and law enforcement school resource officers, prioritize secure learning environments. A new radio system, and apps like Stopfinder and ParentSquare further enhance safety and communication.
Our new “Away for the Day” policy, requiring cell phones be turned off and kept in backpacks, along with our “Attendance Matters” campaign, underscore our focus on student learning and well-being.
Our theme for the 2023-24 school year is “Because Kids!” We invite all staff, parents, and the Scottsdale community to join us on our journey toward truly becoming a world-class, future-focused district.
