The mind spends an incredible amount of time on rejection, resentment and regret. These are negative, and toxic emotions. And yet, these are pervasive emotions in our society. They must be dealt with so that they are released. This will free us up to live the lives which we are meant to live — in truth, joy and love.
Negative emotions also place undue stress on our vital organs, specifically the liver, kidneys and lungs. Negative emotions depress our immune systems. Therefore, let us look at these three negative emotions and let them go.
Rejection
Every challenging person, event or situation is a gift from God to teach us something which we must learn in order to grow. If you are rejected, you have several options of how you can deal with the rejection. You can let it crush you and keep you from going for what you want. You can shrug it off as a message that there is something better out there for you. Or you can take it on as a motivator to push you to work even harder towards getting what it is that you want.
Which approach will you take if you experience rejection? I believe that the latter two options are the most favorable.
Resentment
Saint Augustine famously said, “Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.”
Resentment initially serves a purpose in that it keeps us from feeling the pain of the hurt we felt from the person, or the situation towards which we hold the resentment. However, now that time has passed, the resentment is keeping us in a disempowered state.
Negative emotions keep past negative memories active in our minds and become more and more toxic over time. Even if the memories are faint, they are still buried in the subconscious mind and pop up at the most inopportune times. Would it not be best to release the resentment attached to the situation or person? Then forgive the person, or the situation and forgive yourself and move on with your life in a state of joy and love.
Regrets
You cannot change the past. And when you regret things which you have done in the past, then you are limiting your ability to live powerfully in the present and thereby hindering your future.
We are all doing the best we can with what we are dealt at any point in time. Therefore, from time to time, we will make mistakes. And then we may feel regret. We are here to learn and, ironically, the best way to learn is sometimes by making mistakes. So, as long as you learn the lesson, you can let go of the regret and again, forgive yourself and move forward in optimism and joy.
Mahsi Cho
Michele Guy Syne owns UniQuely Northern in Carefree. She uses the power of the subconscious mind with a Hybrid-Hypnosis and the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique to quickly and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you love; free of emotional and physical ailments. Reach her at uniquelynorthern.com or 480-652-6698.
