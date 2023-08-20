When was the last time you sat down and hand-wrote a note to someone — a thank you note, a well wishes note, an “I’m thinking about you” note? It’s so easy to forget about the people we should be supporting and caring for.
In mid-July, more than 400 people from around the world came to Phoenix for a full week of classes and some celebration. They came from North America, all over the US, Africa and the Caribbean, among many other places. They all came together to support each other, to pray with each other, to connect with each other and to learn from each other.
These were some of the people we should be caring about and uplifting in our thoughts and prayers. They are trained police chaplains.
From around the world, police chaplains traveled here to learn more about their chosen (mostly volunteer) vocation of just “being there” for the officers, deputies and agents who on a daily basis protect us and our communities. And chaplains play an important role in the lives of these families also.
Training might include identifying suicidal ideation, serving individuals with addictions, defusing hostile environments, best police practices and much more. Police chaplains are trained to serve agencies and departments, sworn officers, professional staff and their families. Good chaplains are able to be present for people of other religions or no religion, to listen to their needs and to guide them without proselytizing.
Police chaplains — and I’m a proud police chaplain for more than 30 years – are a unique fellowship of men and women whose extra purpose in life is to offer assistance and support to the folks we see on TV or read about in the morning newspaper. The ones who face danger as part of their regular jobs, and then have to go home to their families without telling them much about what happened all day. Chaplains know that these first responders are also human beings.
They face trauma — human suffering. They respond to disasters — car wrecks. They try to wrestle with critical issues — baby drownings. Most of us never talk about, let alone never see first-hand, this kind of multiple daily trauma.
So when our first responders have the need to seek confidential, professional support to deal with their issues, good police departments provide trained police chaplains to help them.
Police chaplains come from all varieties of backgrounds and religious traditions. They are younger and seasoned. Chaplains serve congregations and organizations in large and small communities and countries worldwide. Some serve entire communities where their departments are active, others perform more focused tasks as assigned.
These 400 or so police chaplains who came to Phoenix were members of the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC). Though most of them will never be seen by us again, it wouldn’t hurt to send a note just saying “thanks.”
Just drop a note to your state or local police department or federal agency addressed to “Office of the Chaplain.”
Thanks.
Rabbi Robert Kravitz, doctor of divinity (D.D.), is well-known in metropolitan Phoenix for his support for human and civil rights as well as effective law enforcement. He serves as senior chaplain with the Scottsdale Police Department and coordinating chaplain for the Hospital Chaplaincy program of Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
