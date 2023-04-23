“First of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is… fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
These words are from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1933 Inaugural address. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” I love these words. They remind me to stay focused on what I want and overcome fear at every turn. Fear is debilitating. Fear paralyzes. Fear shuts us down — it incapacitates us.
When we are in a state of fear, our brain waves are vibrating at a high beta frequency. This brain wave state is very incoherent and scattered. We cannot think clearly. We are irrational, and our body functions start to shut down since we are in a fight-or-flight state. We are like deer in the headlights — frozen.
However, know that there are many ways to overcome fear, and here I offer you just a few suggestions:
1. Stay true to your beliefs. We live in an amazing country. We live in a country where we all have opinions, and we all have the right to express those opinions freely. God bless America for that, and for so much more. So we must stay true to our beliefs and do not allow anyone to try to overpower us into thinking otherwise. By the same token, we must also respect the thoughts, beliefs and opinions of others.
2. Be at peace with others who may have different beliefs. Just as Mahatma Gandhi did when he manifested India’s freedom from British rule, do not fight against what we do not want. We can simply center ourselves and allow what we do want into our reality, and it will manifest.
3. Use the Ho’Oponopono Hawaiian Healing Method. When we feel ourselves tending towards fear, say these words, over and over, until the heart and mind are silent: “I love you, I am sorry, please forgive me, thank you.” This clears our energy. What we resist persists and what we focus on expands, therefore we will only get more fear, paralysis and terror if we continue to focus on an unwanted outcome. So, we must let go of control and allow the space for what we do want to come in.
4. Remain optimistic. Always be in a state of grace, and trust that the universe is conspiring for our success. We are spiritual beings, and nothing can truly hurt us. So let us remain focused on our desired outcomes. Focus and meditate on it, and then simply sit back and watch the magic happen.
I leave you with this beautiful line from Desiderata. “Go placidly amid the noise and the haste and remember what peace there may be in silence.”
Mahsi Cho
Michele Guy Syne, P.E., P.Eng., C.Ht., is owner of UniQuely Northern in Carefree. She uses the power of the subconscious mind with a Hybrid-Hypnosis and the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique to quickly and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you love; free of emotional and physical ailments. Reach her at uniquelynorthern.com or 480-652-6698.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.