You may have heard the saying before that “You create your own reality.” Sometimes, when you hear something often, it does not really sink in. With me, it took a very real paradigm shift to register the true meaning of this saying.
So, what does this mean, “You create your own reality?” Well, it means that if your life is great, then you created that great life. By the same token, if your life is lacking in some area, then you created that lack as well. This suggests that you must take full responsibility for everything that happens to you in your life. All the good, as well as all the not-so-good.
And what are the implications of this perspective on life? On the one hand, the realization that you are the creator of your reality can be truly intimidating. You created that challenging relationship with your friend, your co-worker, your neighbor or your partner. You created that time when you missed the flight to Vegas. Or you created that pain in your neck.
On the other hand, the realization that you are the creator of your life can be extremely empowering. You created that great business opportunity, that beautiful home, those wonderful relationships with your children. Now that you are consciously aware of this, what else can you create that brings you joy, happiness and love?
In our culture, we are often taught to look outside ourselves for gratification and rewards. And yet the reward is in the feeling of gratification itself. Happiness is an inside job, and from there everything is created. And when you create from that place of peace, joy and bliss, only wonderful things can happen.
Even if on the surface a situation may not seem wonderful, if you do not allow that not-so-wonderful situation to change how happy you feel inside, then it’s of no matter to you all. You are still experiencing a beautiful reality.
In the book “Mass Dreams of the Future,” Chet Snow published the results of a future-life-progression project he completed with Dr. Helen Wambach. Their results “turned up evidence that the mind has a hand in creating one’s destiny.”
Future-life-progression is hypnosis into future lives, rather than regression into past lives. The future lives of the 2,500 people who were hypnotized fell into four clear categories. Three of the categories were not-so-wonderful situations, however, the fourth category of respondents “reported living happier and more natural lives in natural settings, in harmony with one another and in dedication to learning and spiritual development.”
So now that you know the power you have to create your future, what kind of future will you create? Have fun with this!
Michele Guy Syne, P.E., P.Eng., C.Ht., is owner of UniQuely Northern in Carefree. She uses the power of the subconscious mind with a Hybrid-Hypnosis and the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique to quickly and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you love; free of emotional and physical ailments. Reach her at uniquelynorthern.com or 480-652-6698.
