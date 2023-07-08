Even though a good half of our town has taken off for cooler climes, there is still a lot to be said of the summers in Carefree. For those of us who cherish our summers here, there is still plenty to do.
In fact, if you have little ones, there is no better place to hang out than the Kiwanis Splash Pad. Let them burn off some energy while keeping cool. And right across the street is a playground with a lizard slide, swings and monkey bars. It’s a great way to keep them occupied during the mornings or evenings.
For more adult adventures, you can rent a bicycle or e-bike at Grind and Gears on Easy Street or motorized off-road vehicles from Time to Ride and head out around town or to Bartlett Lake. Or simply walk about the Carefree Desert Gardens.
A new vibe taking hold is cool Carefree nights every Friday evening. Black Mountain Coffee Shop and Athens on Easy Street have been presenting outdoor Friday night music. And maybe there will be others! There is no better way to enjoy a drink, a meal and a dark sky than with live music.
Step into one of our fine restaurants (open year-round) where you will be greeted with air conditioning and good food. Also, be sure not to miss any of our many art studios, galleries and shops.
The Friday Farmers Market is still in full swing with lots of locally grown produce, freshly baked bread and local artisans selling their wares. I always find something I can’t live without!
Plus, with the hot dry summers, you’ll find a plethora of salons offering hydrating, luxurious facials and massages.
So now you know some of our best summer offerings. Come on up. Hope to see you around.
Cheryl Kroyer
Vice Mayor, Town of Carefree
