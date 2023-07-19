Carefree Mayor John Crane spoke at a recent Kiwanis Club of Carefree luncheon, making a special point to recite some of the major donations the nonprofit has provided for Carefree over the 50 years since Kiwanis was established in the community.
Introduced by Kiwanis Program Manager Darlene Carter, Crane made reference to the landmark Carefree Sundial construction as well as the refurbishing project years later.
Of course, Kiwanis would not be where we are today with the Marketplace without the start of the construction of the Kiwanis Warehouse in Carefree.
This building served as the launching point and a frequent gathering place for donations and sales of a very wide range of furniture, clothes, sporting goods, jewelry and tools. Now, for nearly a decade, we have had the Marketplace which generates funds to support a wide range of grants and projects as well as our yearly scholarship awards event.
In his speech, Crane also made special mention of the Kiwanis Splash Pad.
The relationship between the Town of Carefree and the Kiwanis Club has never been a one way street, though. Carefree has supported many Kiwanis events, including the pancake breakfast, which was attended by over 650 people this past year. The town has also shared its Sanderson Center with Kiwanis, and last year this helped the organization give away over 50 bicycles to all ages of “Kiwanis Kids.”
Further, in recognition of Kiwanis’s commitment to civic duty, Crane pointed out our donation to the newly installed Veterans Memorial.
Mayor Crane also recapped many of the significant projects going on within Carefree to include the water integration projects, the Village Center Redevelopment Plan, as well as several economic development plans and revitalization projects.
Both Kiwanis and Carefree can be very proud of our long standing history of working together.
Bob Moore is part of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree’s communications committee.
