If you enjoy the Carefree Desert Gardens as much as I do, there is no better time of year than spring to embrace all Carefree has to offer. As Robin Williams said, “Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party.’”
Wild desert flowers welcome the warming days, budding cacti point to what is to come and fresh leaves adorn the desert trees. Adding to our enjoyment, the Town of Carefree has assembled a full schedule of special March events and activities:
- All Porche Grand Display at Carefree Town Center: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Come out with friends and enjoy a day of seeing great Porches and visiting with friends. Stop in one of Carefree’s several restaurants for breakfast or lunch.
- Kiwanis Club of Carefree Pancake Breakfast: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Kiwanis boasts this is an “All You Can Eat” event. It takes place at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, so what better way to get ready and settle in for…
- Carefree Desert Gardens Seminar Series: 9:30 a.m. to approximately noon Saturday, March 11. This month’s seminar features a stellar program designed to bring your garden to life, "Year-Round Color From Your Landscape," by returning speaker Dr. Jacqueline Soule. The seminar will be in the Carefree Town Council Chambers at 33 Easy St.
- The 28th Annual Spring Carefree Fine Arts & Wine Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17-19. This festival takes place within our town center and is noted for its rigorous jury, thus producing a festival unequaled in quality. This year many new artists will be on display.
- For the Love of Story: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Join local authors and director and writer Nancy Gutfreund in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion as a special group of Arizona writers read their true-life, personal stories during this dramatic show.
- Desert Foothills Theater presents “The Secret Garden:” March 30 - April 8. Also in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, join the theater for a masterpiece that families and musical lovers have long enjoyed.
But wait, there’s more!
- Carefree Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion and the Carefree Desert Gardens.
- Third Thursday Art Walk: 4 to 7 p.m. March 17. Enjoy galleries and more throughout downtown Carefree.
Plus, Carefree Ambassadors are returning to the Desert Gardens. Our friendly volunteers will gladly help travelers and guests experience the many amenities of our town.
With so many different activities from which to choose, I hope to see you about town. So, mark your calendars and let the party begin.
John Crane
Mayor, Town of Carefree
