Challenges that Scottsdale and many other cities have experienced with short-term rental (STR) properties over the past four years have been numerous.
Beyond the daily disruptions that hundreds of residents face when these pop-up hotels appear in our neighborhoods, there have been tragedies, there have been shootings, there have been huge drug busts. The Scottsdale City Council and staff have done all that we can within the boundaries of state law, but still, it has been a very bad experience for our community these past four years.
At the Tuesday, July 11 City Council meeting, I brought forward an item that was unanimously supported by my council colleagues.
We are continuing to take a data-driven approach to confronting this problem and have asked staff to provide a detailed report on crimes and issues that have occurred at these properties and review actions taken in neighboring cities and Maricopa County, which currently has no licensing requirement for STRs) to see what else, if anything, we can do locally to attempt to control the problem.
Finally, with that data in hand, staff can prepare possible legislative measures to return local control for STR density and distance criteria.
I support continued work at the Arizona legislature to return to cities the tools we need to protect the safety of our neighborhoods, and the safety of visitors who keep our tourism industry vibrant. Our neighborhoods have built a case, it's up to us to represent that at the state level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.