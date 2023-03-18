Spring is right around the corner, and many households will look for ways to clean out their closets, declutter their shelves and downsize their belongings as they kick off their spring cleaning. It’s a time to get rid of items that no longer serve you – from clothes your kids have outgrown to the items in the back of your closet left unworn.
Meet Brittany Mixon: a Scottsdale-based stylist and closet cleanout pro. As someone passionate about helping others unearth their personal style, Mixon aims to educate and inspire people to feel like their best selves through the clothes they wear. Mixon believes that decluttering is essential to unearthing one’s personal style, and has a tried and true system for helping her clients declutter their closets.
Why is decluttering important?
Studies have shown that a relaxing and clutter-free home has a positive effect on people’s mental health. A study by the University of Connecticut found that by removing or controlling clutter, people can directly reduce the stress that stems from the mess which can help them feel happier, less anxious and more confident.
Mixon recommends tackling the project of decluttering your closet head on.
“I believe in the importance of establishing harmony in your environment,” she said. “If decluttering has been on your mind, do it as quickly as possible.”
Beyond improving your mental health, cleaning out your closet has an impact on your self-esteem. Holding on to that clutter may be holding you back from fully expressing yourself.
“It's so important to make room for expansion and growth,” Mixon said. “Your style and self expression will inevitably change throughout the course of your life, and your closet should reflect that.”
Here are Mixon’s top tips for spring cleaning your closet:
1. Ask yourself important questions
It’s critical that spring cleaners ask themselves hard-hitting questions about the items in their closet.
To start, pick out an item and ask yourself, “Why do I like this?” It’s important to recognize that emotional attachment may be causing you to hold on to something for too long. A moment of introspection around each piece in your closet can help you dissect the reasons you haven’t been able to successfully declutter.
Did you receive the item as a gift? Have you been holding on to an item for 10 years while waiting to bounce back to a certain size? In both cases, an emotional attachment may be getting in the way.
Mixon’s signature question is, “If this were the last item in your closet, would you be happy to wear it?” If not – it’s time to find the item a new home.
Some other key questions to ask include: Is the item outdated or out of style? Does it fit poorly? What is the condition – and can I repair it? Do I actually use this, or am I only keeping this because I received it as a gift? These guiding questions can help determine whether an item is worth keeping.
2. Play dress up – and be real with yourself
According to Mixon, an honest assessment of each item will give you even more clarity of how you intend to show up for your life – both for your personal style and your home environment.
Remove each item in your closet and determine if you’re going to keep or declutter. Trying on the piece can help. One by one, evaluate the condition, fit, style and wearability of each item.
“Assess the condition of each item,” Mixon said. “Is the shirt fabric actually comfortable to you? Do the pants fit you comfortably? If you’re on the fence about something, it’s a sign you should let it go.”
Using the one-year rule can also help determine if an item is good to go – if you haven't worn it in the last year, it's probably safe to donate or sell.
3. Make money off decluttering
Spring cleaning can do more than just improve your mental health – it’s a way to make some extra cash off of the items already in your home. Mixon has a few suggestions for those looking to make money off of decluttering.
“A good ol’ yard or garage sale will never go out of style,” she said. “The nostalgia of old school garage sales will forever be a close community's caveat, and a quick way to make some extra cash.”
Thanks to technology, ways to make money off of decluttering are all around us.
“Over the past decade, I’ve used selling platforms that allow you to easily sell your items online to other buyers,” Mixon said. “My favorite platform is Poshmark, an online marketplace where users can buy and sell secondhand items. I use Poshmark to sell the clothes that I'm rotating out of my wardrobe. Poshmark manages the shipping of the item after it sells, which makes the process easy for anyone.”
Mixon also has advice for spring cleaners trying to determine what items to sell versus donate.
“I recommend selling items that you would buy and donating items that are still in good condition but may need a little work, or a little extra love,” she said. “There are really talented people who can take an old item and completely rework it, so I'm all for providing items and opportunities to those who love flip pieces by donating items that they can be creative with.”
4. Declutter with a friend
Lastly, Mixon recommends decluttering with an accountability buddy.
“The closet can be a vulnerable place, and working with an unbiased friend or personal stylist can help you stay true to the goal of decluttering and achieving a more harmonious environment,” she said.
For more information about Mixon’s personal styling and closet cleanout services, visit beingbrittmixon.com.
