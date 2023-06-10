Summer has arrived, and with the arrival of those triple digit temperatures, we are all looking for ways to cool down. Nothing hits the spot more than a refreshing beverage on a hot summer afternoon.
And while you are working on cooling down, you may as well enjoy a refreshing drink that offers some health benefits too. Let’s increase the nutrient-density of your pick-me-up by prioritizing the slightly sweet, slightly tart, antioxidant-powered pomegranate juice. I’m excited to partner with POM Wonderful to bring you these mocktail recipes.
You’ve probably noticed the recent craze for mocktails. These alcohol-free thirst-quenchers can be a fun way to switch up your typical drinks, but if you are spending this summer on vacation and wanting to imbibe, feel free to add your favorite spirit to the below recipes. It’s five o’clock somewhere, right?
Pomegranate power
As a registered dietitian, I choose pomegranate juice for these recipes because it is a delicious way to fuel your body with antioxidants. Pomegranate juice contains polyphenol antioxidants. Pomegranate juice’s antioxidants help fight free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can cause damage to our bodies over time. Plus, pomegranate juice is a good source of potassium, an important electrolyte for healthy muscle function. What’s not to love?
“No-Recipe” recipes
No hard to follow recipes here! Whip up these easy treats — no measuring required.
Pomegranate Moscow Mule
Add vodka (optional), ginger beer and lime juice to a small glass. Then, add some pomegranate juice and top with lime wedges for a drink that packs a tasty punch.
Green Tea Lemonade
My go-to beverage is a twist on an Arnold Palmer. Add steeped green tea, lemon juice and pomegranate juice over ice. Simple syrup can be added for a little additional sweetness. Garnish with lemon slices and mint.
Pomegranate Peach Sangria
This recipe is full of flavor. Combine pomegranate juice, sliced peaches, raspberries and basil leaves in a large pitcher over ice. If you want to make this a true sangria, add a bottle of dry white wine.
Pomegranate Popsicles
Pomegranate juice is not only for summer drinks, but it can also be used to create tart-tasting popsicles. Mix pomegranate juice and lime juice together before adding to popsicle molds. Stick them in the freezer overnight to set. Then, pull them out and enjoy.
The bottom line
There are so many health benefits you can reap by incorporating pomegranate juice into your diet. Not to mention, pomegranate juice can add great flavor to your summer beverages. Give some of these recipes a go and let us know what you think.
Kristen Carli, MS, RD is owner and registered dietitian nutritionist at Camelback Nutrition & Wellness. Reach her at camelbacknutritionwellness.com/contact.
