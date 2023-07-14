Hearing aids are essential devices that significantly improve the lives of individuals with hearing loss, enabling them to actively engage in conversations and experience the richness of sound. However, these delicate instruments require proper care and maintenance to ensure their optimal performance and longevity.
In Scottsdale, and the surrounding communities, individuals can now benefit from a new service offered at Beltone offices called Redux, which incorporates a drying system that is revolutionizing hearing aid care and helping them last longer.
Redux is a new technology designed to address a common challenge faced by hearing aid users — moisture and water damage. Even in areas with relatively low humidity like Arizona, moisture can still infiltrate hearing aids through factors such as sweat or accidental exposure to water, especially now with summer and monsoon season here.
In addition to external sources of moisture, it’s important to recognize the naturally humid environment of the human ear canal. Humidity levels in the ear canal can range from 40-70%. This moisture can lead to corrosion and damage the internal components, reducing the performance and lifespan of the devices.
Through the Redux drying service offered at Beltone, hearing care professionals can effectively combat moisture-related issues and extend the longevity of hearing aids. The service incorporates a state-of-the-art drying system that utilizes controlled heat and vacuum technology to gently draw moisture out of the devices, ensuring thorough drying without causing any harm.
This specialized process eliminates even the smallest traces of moisture, preserving the integrity and functionality of the hearing aids. By removing moisture, the Redux system helps prevent corrosion and damage to the sensitive electronic components of hearing aids. This translates into improved performance, reliability and a longer lifespan for the devices, allowing individuals to maximize their usage and enjoy the benefits of their hearing aids for an extended period.
Moreover, the Redux system can reduce the need for repairs or replacements caused by moisture-related issues. Around 50% of all hearing aid repairs are due to moisture related issues. As little as 0.5 microliters of moisture, which is 100 times smaller than a drop of water, can significantly reduce the sound quality of a hearing aid.
By maintaining a dry environment for the devices, individuals can significantly minimize the risk of damage and the associated costs of repairs or replacements. This not only saves them time and money but also ensures uninterrupted access to the essential support that hearing aids provide.
To experience the benefits of the Redux service, hearing aid users can visit their nearest Beltone office. The trained professionals will provide personalized assistance and offer expert advice on the proper care and maintenance of their hearing aids. With proper maintenance and the aid of advanced technologies, individuals can enjoy an extended lifespan for their hearing aids, enhancing their quality of life and overall hearing experience.
Kory Castro is a practice owner and board-certified hearing instrument specialist at Beltone Arizona, with clinics located throughout Arizona and part of the nation’s largest network of hearing healthcare providers.
