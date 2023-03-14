Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 448 AM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips Road) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday Mar 18. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River downstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 459 PM MST, ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&