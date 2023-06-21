Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA HAS BEEN CANCELLED... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has cancelled the Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area today. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.