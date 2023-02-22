Our desert is not just cacti. It has full lush bushes that add color and sustainability to our desert. They provide erosion control and keep the ground underneath them moist and cool for its survival as well as a place for the birds and animals to take cover. The birds and insects benefit from the nectar in the blossoms, and the animals (yes, even humans) enjoy the fruits and seeds.
Some shrubs are enjoyed by the hummingbirds such as the Fairy Duster and the Chuparosa, which means “hummingbird” in Spanish. The Creosote (Chaparral) bush is the oldest plant in the desert with a life span of 12,000 years. The waxy coating on its leaves prevents moisture loss, and the vast root system allows it to flourish in our harsh desert environment. After a rain, its fragrant foliage permeates the desert with a musty odor. It is called the “desert pharmacy” because of its many medicinal uses for Native Americans that we still use today.
Another adaptive bush with a lifespan of 400 years is the Jojoba with leathery gray-green leaves. The male has a ball or cluster of flowers rich in pollen, and the female produces the nuts that early settlers used as a coffee substitute. The nuts are harvested in late July or early August containing seed oil, which is a liquid wax that can be pressed out and used as a valuable lubricant.
Another fruit-bearing bush called the Wolfberry is the desert’s “goji” berry. The egg-shaped reddish-orange fruit is high in antioxidants and ready to harvest in early May, but it can flower and fruit several times in a year. It can be enjoyed in a salad or with a breakfast cereal. However, this bush drops its leaves during the summer until the rains come. Don’t worry if it appears to look dead, as this is an adaptation to its survival.
The Brittlebush has silver-gray leaves with an abundance of daisy-like flowers that bloom from winter to spring. This is a bush commonly seen along the roadside with its brilliant yellow leaves. Its seed pods are nourishment for the birds.
Ocotillo is actually a bush and not a cactus. Most of the year the canes are leafless. However, bright green leaves appear after a rain. Then, clusters of red tubular flowers appear at the tips from March to June and are actually edible, raw or cooked. The Ocotillo can live up to two centuries, and never needs maintenance.
And last but not least is the Bursage, referred to as the “lynch-pin” of the Sonoran Desert because it stabilizes the soil and acts as a nurse plant for seedlings and cacti, such as Saguaros that grow in its shade. It is highly drought-tolerant and is good for naturalistic plantings. Many birds including the Quail and Cactus Wren enjoy the seeds of the burs during the summer when there is little to feed on.
Have you ever heard of “Xeriscape Landscaping?” When I moved here from Indiana 40 years ago, I was thrilled to not have grass to mow or bushes to trim and leaves to rake. We know that the bigger the leaves, the more water a plant needs, so our bushes are slow growers with small leaves as an adaptation to only 8 to 12 inches of rain annually in the desert.
You will see lush Creosote, Jojoba and Chuparosa bushes that not only don’t require watering or being hooked up to a drip system, they don’t need trimming – ever! They flower in the spring to be followed by their fruits a few months later, such as the Jojoba and Wolfberry bushes. Our bushes and trees also need cover from the hot summer sun, so be careful to trim them back during a time when they won’t suffer from “sun scald.” Nature knows how to take care of itself.
However, some landscapers use their electric clippers to shape our beautiful bushes into balls or teacups, robbing them of their new flower buds and fresh green leaves. These shapes are not attractive, and do not reflect the integrity of the plant. Only a few years ago, we could admire the bushes in all their natural glory throughout the year. Now, there is a systemic issue with “imprudent pruning” of our native trees and bushes, which does more harm than good.
This issue has caught the attention of the Desert Botanical Gardens this past spring, and they held many training sessions for landscapers. The DBG has been teaching pruning courses since it started in the 1930s.
When improper pruning is performed, such as “shrub shaping,” the plant uses its energy to replenish leaves where it was cut, altering the natural shape. Then, this pruning takes place multiple times a year, further exacerbating the problem with a dense woody plant on the inside that no longer has leaves. The inside doesn’t get sunlight, or the wind blowing through it to keep it cool. The plant’s shape is not only altered forever, but it is stressed and dies.
I’ve seen plants cut down to the ground with only sticks coming out of the ground. Have you observed our medians or an HOA’s landscaping work? Do you see what I’m talking about?
I thought a landscapers’ job was to maintain plants to look natural and healthy. Is it lack of training or knowledge of these plants? I don’t think the plants look aesthetically pleasing at all, and the plants may not come back.
Our plants rarely need to be trimmed. The real reasons for pruning are for safety and accessibility. In those cases, trim dead branches from the bottom with manual cutters and keep the original shape of the bush.
Don’t let landscapers sell you a “maintenance plan” with multiple visits. It is a waste of money, and the plants will suffer and die when they could out-live you! You may decide to contact a certified arborist who has the knowledge of the best methods to trim trees and bushes.
Over-trimming can cause other issues, too. Did you know that the green waste going into the landfills is at an all-time high? The branches I see in the landscapers’ trucks are mostly healthy green branches, and that’s what the landfill representatives see.
The staff at the Maricopa County Waste Resources & Recycling report that the cost to process the green waste is so high that they cannot accept green waste year-round. They say this is a major issue for multiple agencies in the valley. They are currently only accepting green waste during the last two weeks in January, April, July and October. But is this really green “waste?” Why are landscapers cutting out so much healthy growth, leaving the plant 50% of its original size, or less? Then they come back a few months later to cut back more. This is not acceptable!
Will you help save the Sonoran Desert from such devastation of our beautiful bushes? If you have landscapers scheduled, be sure you meet them to walk your property and instruct them on which trees and/or bushes need trimming. Define what “trimming” means to you. Tell them to leave the electric trimmers in their truck!
Brenda Olive is a member of the Desert Awareness Committee, which advocates for the preservation of the Sonoran Desert.
