Did you know March is National Nutrition Month? The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics acknowledges this month to celebrate the significant impact small changes in eating habits can have on your overall health. The theme for 2023’s National Nutrition month is “fuel for the future.”
Veggie intake
Many Americans do not meet the recommended daily allowance of consuming two to three cups of vegetables per day. Vegetables are full of color, flavor and fiber and can add fun textures. Try to prioritize them in your diet by incorporating them at your first meal of the day, breakfast.
Try adding broccoli, onions, tomatoes and/or peppers to eggs for omelets.
Add a handful of spinach to your smoothie.
Add avocado spread and tomatoes to your toast.
Move your body
In my opinion, eating healthy is not something that we pay enough attention to, and goes beyond what we put in our body. A way to observe National Nutrition Month could be to move your body or increase your movement throughout the day. Try these tips:
Take the stairs instead of the elevator at work.
Park your car further away from the store to increase walking distance.
Stand during conference calls.
Play with your kids outside a few times a week for 20 to 30 minutes at a time.
Water intake
Do you pay attention to just how much water you drink throughout the day? Only about 76% of Americans drink enough water to support their body throughout the day. Water is important for transporting nutrients, bowel regularity, energizing muscles and to support overall hydration of the body. Let’s be honest, sometimes plain water just sounds boring. Here are some ways to spice it up:
Infuse your water with fruits or herbs for added flavor.
Incorporate a sparkling or mineral water.
Drink a glass of water before resulting to other beverages.
Carry a water bottle around with you at all times.
Set an alarm to go off every hour to remind you to drink water throughout the day.
Added sugar
Lastly, research shows that excess added sugar intake puts you at an increased risk of developing obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Another way to observe National Nutrition Month is to begin reading your food labels to see just how much sugar is added to certain products.
Purchase canned fruits in natural juice instead of syrup. If purchasing canned fruit in syrup, rinse your fruit off in the sink prior to consumption.
Limit concentrated/sweetened beverages.
Try adding half the amount of sugar to your coffee than you normally do and see how it tastes.
If you feel like you need more support to begin implementing some of these tips or tricks, meet with a registered dietitian. They are experts in the field of nutrition and can provide you with real life strategies to create an overall healthier lifestyle.
Kristen Carli, MS, RD is owner and registered dietitian nutritionist at Camelback Nutrition & Wellness. Reach her at camelbacknutritionwellness.com/contact.
