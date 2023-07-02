Traveling is my idea of heaven.
Let me rephrase that. I like visiting places that are rich in history, or tranquil sunny beaches, or even a ski lodge, if there’s snow on the ground, a roaring fireplace and a good book. I view travel as an evil necessary to crossing off distant bucket list items.
And I’ve been extremely lucky in my travels. I hear the stories of brawling plane passengers in the next row or days spent on the tarmac of a sweltering airport and thank St. Christopher that the worst I’ve endured has been a few rude people with no headphones and horrible taste in media.
I’d better rephrase that, too. I’ve now seen the fourth circle of Traveler’s Hell, and it was the week I spent in the customs line one night at O’Hare International Airport.
It’s not anyone’s fault that we were flying to Chicago, which was enjoying a warm spell at 40 degrees, from the Caribbean, which was holding steady at breezy and fabulous when we departed. We are not complaining that the airline delayed us for an hour in Punta Cana so they could fix a leaky something on the plane, and deeply appreciate that the pilot then flew like a bat out of Paradise to make up a half hour of the delay.
That mad dash was crucial to us; when we landed in Chicago we had three hours to board a connecting flight home. If we missed that 9 p.m. flight to Phoenix, we’d be re-enacting a Tom Hanks movie and taking Navy showers in the concourse restrooms for a couple of years.
And that is when we were condemned to The Customs Line At O’Hare. If you’ve never experienced this little slice of Purgatory, let’s compare it to something fun, like Disneyland.
Like Disneyland, you really don’t know how long the ride queue is at any given moment; you just keep turning corners and then it’s oh my freaking goodness, how long is this thing? Lather, rinse, repeat, until you’ve moved a quarter of a mile. In two hours.
Unlike Disneyland, there are no clever animatronics to entertain you while you wait. Unlike Disneyland, there are no cheerful attendants dressed like Indiana Jones or Cinderella, or even Darth Vader, who would have been a distinct improvement.
No, we drew Rosanne Barr’s and Yosemite Sam’s angry love child, and a summa cum laude graduate of the Mussolini Charm School at that. He wore a vest that proclaimed “Welcome to the United States!” but his voice yelled “KEEP MOVING FORWARD! DO NOT TAKE THE SHORTEST LINE!” and his tone said, “I do not care if you make your next flight, and I can make you wish you were never born.”
But it was there in The Eternal Line, that had lots of beginning but no apparent end, that I met my guardian angel. Who would have guessed that my “Clarence” was a bald, middle-aged man wearing a hoodie?
He never told me his name, but as I anxiously watched the clock he told me exactly what we needed to do once we cleared the line so we could get from Terminal Five to Terminal One in time to make our flight.
After he whispered his parting advice (“Global Entry”) he even magically appeared on our tram to confirm that we were on the right thrilling ride to our (dare I say it?) pearly gate with exactly one minute to spare.
As we flew off into night towards Phoenix, the pilot turned the seatbelt sign off, and someone earned his wings.
Elizabeth Evans is a local mother, wife, daughter, sister, former stay-at-home mom, former work-outside-the-home mom, former work-at-home mom and a human resources consultant.
