You’ve probably heard of the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit but may not know the ways in which you can leverage it to meet your financial and philanthropic goals. Whether you’re new to Arizona or looking for ways to maximize your 2022 tax return, giving the gift of world-class pediatric health care is a great investment that allows you to combine multiple tax credits and carry forward tax benefits over several years.

Phoenix Children’s ongoing mission is to protect the health of future generations by advancing hope, healing and the best health care for children and their families. It costs $2.66 million per day to operate our health system, and 51% of patient families have little or no private medical insurance. Thus, we rely on the support of generous donors to ensure that every child has access to the best health care — regardless of their family’s financial situation.

For example, our Homeless Youth Outreach program is one of 170-plus programs funded fully or partially through philanthropy at Phoenix Children’s. The program covers more than 30 miles across the Phoenix metro area, with mobile medical units that travel to shelters, group homes, drop-in centers and schools throughout the metro area. Our providers bring medical and behavioral health services directly to patients—up to 24 years old—who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

By donating to Phoenix Children’s, a 501(c)(3) organization, you not only receive a dollar-for-dollar credit—up to $400 if filing an individual tax return or $800 if filing jointly—but you also gift our patients with lifesaving treatments and the family-centered care they deserve regardless of their ability to pay. And the best part is you have until April 18 to make a difference and maximize your investment.

Watch Austin explain the donation process, deadlines and how contributions benefit Phoenix Children’s patients and families. Also, make sure to fill out Arizona Form 321 to claim your donation and enter Phoenix Children’s QCO code, 20551.

Together, we can provide hope and healing to Arizona’s children for generations to come.

Disclaimer: This material has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. No warranty or representation, express or implied, is made by Phoenix Children’s Foundation, nor does Phoenix Children’s Foundation accept any liability with respect to the information provided on our website. You should consult with your professional advisor(s) prior to acting on the information in this guide.

