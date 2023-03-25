...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam releases
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Gila
River downstream of the Salt River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 AM MST, increased water flow along the Gila River due
to upstream dam releases on the Salt River will likely result
in flooding of low water crossings and may inundate some farm
fields between Avondale and Painted Rock Dam.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Painted Rock Dam, Cotton
Center, Palo Verde, Liberty and Arlington.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
upstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 753 AM MST, water releases from Granite Reef Dam have been
cut to 6500 cfs. However, these releases are still impacting
low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake with several
road closures.
- Unusually strong currents and debris will affect recreational
interests in Tempe Town Lake.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Unbridged river crossings such as McKellips and Gilbert
Roads, and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between
Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
downstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 755 AM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake have been
cut to 6500 cfs. However these releases are still impacting
low water crossings downstream with several road closures.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Salt River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
closures of 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt
River in Phoenix.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release along the Salt
River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt
River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 750 AM MST, water releases have been cut from Bartlett Dam
and Stewart Mountain Dam. However, strong currents, increased
water levels, and cold water temperatures will persist
resulting in dangerous conditions for recreation along the
Salt River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation
Areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Gila
River downstream of Painted Rock Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 802 AM MST, floodgate releases in excess of 4000 cfs from
Painted Rock Dam is likely to cause flooding of low water
crossings and may inundate some farm fields between the dam
and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the
Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 746 AM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake have been
cut to under 10000 cfs. However, recreation areas along the
Verde River may still be dangerous due to strong currents,
increased water levels, and cold water temperatures.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Fort McDowell, Needle Rock Recreation Site, Verde River
Recreation Site, and Riverside
Campground just below Bartlett Dam.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila
Rivers is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 758 AM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake have been
cut to 6500 cfs. However, these releases are still impacting
low water crossings in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial
interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.