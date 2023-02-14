love-is-all-there-is

February is the month for Valentines… a time to express our love and appreciation for our partners, our family and our friends.
Love is the magic that bonds us in our relationships, and relationships are what allow us to discover our true essence. Here are five suggestions on how to build, nurture, maintain and grow our relationships with others.
1. Always be gentle and kind. Do you know that an act of kindness releases endorphins and oxytocin not only in the recipient, but also the donor, as well as anyone watching that act of kindness? Endorphins are the brain’s natural painkiller and oxytocin is the hormone of love. Acts of kindness make everyone feel wonderful. And feeling wonderful is good for our mental health, our emotional health and our physical health.
2. Be considerate and respectful. Open the door for someone. Bring home flowers. Send a text just to see how someone is doing, to let them know you are thinking of them. Smile at a stranger. Take out the garbage, without being asked to. Set the table for dinner. Simply make someone’s day.
3. Always assume the positive intent. As we go through life, our thoughts, words and actions are a reflection of how we are satisfying our needs. This applies to everyone. Therefore, until you have walked a mile in someone else’s shoes… you may never know what those needs are. In my world, no one does anything intentionally to hurt anyone else. So please be understanding, and forgiving, and allow others to be perfect in their imperfection. If we were truly perfect, we would not be here on this earthly plane.
4. Be present and attentive. Take the time to appreciate the contribution that the people in your life make to your quality of life, and to your sense of well-being. Look deeply into their eyes when they are speaking with you, and truly listen to what they have to say. When you are with them, really BE PRESENT with them, and make every moment you spend with them a quality experience.
5. Surprise and delight. Do something different and exciting for someone in your life. The element of surprise wakes us up to our lives. We may get caught up in our day-to-day routine and pretty soon, we cannot remember what happened yesterday or the day before. Yet we remember the surprises in our lives. We are delighted when we experience something new, exciting or different.
Love knows no bounds. And the most wonderful thing about love is that the more love you give, the more love you have to give. It never runs out…
So, cherish your loved ones and share your love with those who may not have your blessings.
And make every day Valentine’s Day!
Michele Guy Syne, P.E., P.Eng., C.Ht., is owner of UniQuely Northern in Carefree. She uses the power of the subconscious mind with a Hybrid-Hypnosis and the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique to quickly and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you love; free of emotional and physical ailments. Reach her at uniquelynorthern.com or 480-652-6698.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.