Did you know there is a way to get food, services and even vacations free of charge? Yes, you read that right. You can eat, shop and even stay at hotels for little to no cost.
From five-star dining or a night at a resort to retail shopping or beauty services, mystery shopping offers a range of opportunities for saving money, earning extra income and more.
Before applying, take the time to research and make sure that the company is reputable. Evaluate online reviews, shopper requirements and view the sample shopper report to make sure it is something with which you are comfortable. Once approved, you can start booking jobs to reap the following benefits.
Save money on everyday purchases
Often, local establishments have available opportunities for mystery shops so look in an area near you. If it is a place you frequent, you can save money by going to a place where you would spend money anyway. Look to see the specific requirements and perform those tasks while you are there.
Earn extra income
Mystery shopping also allows you to make extra income. You can pick up little jobs here and there that pay a flat fee for completion. Shops can be selected in line with your commute or errand route so that you do not have to add extra miles and gas, thus allowing you to keep that extra cash in your pocket.
Access exclusive events
Establishments hire mystery shoppers because they help them identify issues and gain invaluable insight from customers on their products and services. Doing this can be especially beneficial to brand-new businesses, which means you could have the opportunity to visit before anyone else. You could even be the first to try a new service or menu item and offer feedback to improve the experience for others.
New experiences
Have you ever wished you could try a restaurant or travel but have not been able to afford it? Being a mystery shopper could be the ticket to those adventures without breaking the bank. Some companies specialize in providing mystery shoppers specifically for travel and tourism. This offers free or discounted airfare, hotel stays, cruises and more for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. If exploring more locally is your thing, many companies will also reimburse you for gas and travel expenses for shops around your state.
Mystery shopping offers a range of benefits. Whether you are looking for extra cash, extra adventure or to save money, mystery shopping could be a great solution. Near or far, food or travel — there is something for everyone. Start taking advantage of these benefits by becoming a mystery shopper today.
Rachel Caballero is the community development manager at TruWest Credit Union. Headquartered in Tempe, TruWest Credit Union operates as a cooperative providing its members with a lifetime of quality financial services and a culture of caring for its organization, employees and communities. For more information, visit truwest.org.
