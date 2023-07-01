While the Fourth of July is a holiday packed with family fun, it’s also the biggest day for pets to go missing each year. Between July 4-6, more pets are lost than any other time of year and local shelters are overwhelmed with the strays entering their doors.
The heavy use of fireworks often scares pets enough to flee in terror. Sometimes they are never reunited with their families.
To combat these unfortunate outcomes, the Arizona Animal Welfare League has put together a list of simple precautions to keep your pets safe this holiday weekend. Here are a few measures that owners can take to alleviate pet anxiety on America’s birthday.
Plan Ahead
Exercising your pet is a great way to reduce their anxiety by the time fireworks start. Pet owners should research when their neighborhood will have fireworks events and plan to exercise them hours before. Walks or a game of fetch aren't the only way to exercise your pup, you can also plan some brain puzzles for them to help tire them out before nightfall.
Keep Them Secure
It’s important to keep pets inside as much as possible on the Fourth of July. If a dog has to go outside to use the restroom, the pet owner should bring them outside on a leash. Outdoor cats should be kept indoors as well. Give your pets a special spot where they feel comfortable and provide them with whatever toys or activities that will help relax them.
Even offering a place to hide could help them feel more secure so that they don’t run away. Gates and surrounding fences should also be checked ahead of time to be sure there are no escape routes.
Update IDs
Make sure to double check that your information on your pet’s ID tag and microchip is up to date in case they get separated from you. If your pet isn’t microchipped, it’s a very quick procedure that takes less than 30 seconds and will last the lifetime of the animal. The procedure is virtually painless for your pet and can be accomplished through a quick visit with your vet.
Minimize Noise
The noise, not the bright blast, is what results in so many pets being lost during Independence Day. To minimize the sound of fireworks, pet owners can utilize white noise like a fan or white noise machine. A TV or radio can also drown out the sound of fireworks. YouTube has videos specifically designed for dogs that include soothing sounds and songs but choose what your pet prefers to listen to.
Shelters like the Arizona Animal Welfare League experience a drastic increase in lost cats and dogs every Independence Day. However, by taking these mentioned precautions, pet owners across Arizona can ensure pet safety and limit the burden to local shelters.
For resources and more information, visit the Arizona Animal Welfare League at aawl.org.
Kimberly Vermillion is the director of communications at Arizona Animal Welfare League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.