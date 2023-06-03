Everyone needs to have regular health screenings to make sure they are healthy. June is Men’s Health Month, a reminder that annual exams and screenings may find potentially serious issues early, when the chances for treatment and a cure are better.
Men’s health issues don’t affect only men; they have a significant impact on everyone around them. People may not seek care until it is too late, and men often ignore signs of health issues.
Your doctor may recommend various types of screenings based on age, family history and lifestyle choices. In general, some of the most important exams men should be getting are listed below.
Top health screenings for men:
Cholesterol – High cholesterol may increase your risk for heart disease and stroke. It has no signs or symptoms, so it’s important to get it checked to know for sure.
High blood pressure – High blood pressure is called the “silent killer” because it often has no warning signs. Be sure to get it checked regularly.
Diabetes – Getting checked for diabetes can help prevent heart disease and stroke. Monitoring your blood glucose may also prevent damage in your eyes, kidneys and nerves.
Colorectal cancer – If you’re 45 or older, your doctor may recommend a colonoscopy. For a less-invasive alternative, you may opt for a stool-based screening every year. Ask your doctor what he or she recommends.
Prostate cancer – Staring at age 50, men with average risk should talk to their doctor about whether to get screened for prostate cancer. If you have a higher risk, such as a relative who had prostate cancer, talk with your doctor beginning at age 40.
Skin Cancer – Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Be sure to report any unusual moles or changes in your skin to your doctor.
Lung Cancer – More than 80% of people who have lung cancer get it from smoking. If you smoke, the best way to lower your risk is to quit and ask your doctor if you need a screening.
These are just some of the most common health screenings that men should consider in order to keep their health on track. Your doctor may still recommend other screenings, tests or exams depending on your health risks, lifestyle and other relevant aspects of your overall health.
Abrazo Health offers free online health assessments that can help you identify issues and areas to discuss with your doctor.
One of the leading health systems in Arizona, Abrazo Health has 18 locations across Phoenix, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Peoria, Glendale, Goodyear, Buckeye and Surprise. These centers serve the greater Phoenix area with advanced programs in cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, trauma and emergency services, surgical robotics, general surgery and maternity care.
Visit abrazohealth.com/health-assessments for information on diabetes, colorectal cancer, heart health and more. To find a doctor, visit abrazohealth.com/find-a-doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.