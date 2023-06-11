Nearly every week it seems that we hear of another mass casualty shooting. West Coast, Southwest, overseas — no place is immune, no community is safe anymore. And every time we see the television reports or hear the news on a radio, someone is offering their “thoughts and prayers” to the decimated community.
How many times have we been subjected to these greetings of “thoughts and prayers” presented with a stoic face and possibly even a forced tear?
It is so common today that these words are nearly meaningless.
What does one truly deliver to another through the offering of “thoughts and prayers?” How do the thoughts of someone far away from the scene of death and turmoil help those suffering there and then, in that place?
One might say that just knowing that there is another person somewhere who is resonating with the facts of the event could lighten the burden of pain of the survivors. So, what are we sharing? What are the human “thoughts” that we are giving by telepathy to these folks who are suffering? A hope for compassion. A concern for those who are in despair. An offering of tacit, but invisible, assistance.
Saying that our “thoughts and prayers” are being sent to the grieving individuals of another mass murder is truly an empty gesture when nothing is being done to resolve the deeper problem. It may make the sender feel like they are doing something important or good, but realistically it’s useless for the folks on the other side.
And what of the “prayers” some would send to those so deeply hurting at a time of crisis? There are many types of prayers and probably just as many targets of those prayers. Where do they go? Who hears them? Are they for the sender or for the receiver? Do these prayers, launched from far away, support the grieving families? Or is this just a way to placate the sender’s soul, calm personal emotions, because in reality nobody is doing anything to ameliorate the problem?
For too long we continue to see and hear “leaders” of various communities — political, religious, law enforcement, community-based organizations and others — stand proudly in front of cameras and microphones to offer their sincerest “thoughts and prayers” to the wounded and the dead.
But the issues causing the death and destruction remain, untouched, untended to, unresolved… because “thoughts and prayers” are so much easier to offer than real results that would save lives.
Rabbi Dr. Robert L. Kravitz is well-known in metropolitan Phoenix for his support for human and civil rights as well as effective law enforcement. He serves as senior chaplain with the Scottsdale Police Department and coordinating chaplain for the Hospital Chaplaincy program of Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.