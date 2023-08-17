Since Arizonans passed Proposition 130 in 2022, the measure has allowed veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers to secure homes with a property tax exemption. A local Army veteran, and HomeSmart client, who lives with a disability experienced this benefit firsthand when she qualified for a full property tax exemption.
During her service in the army, Donna became fully disabled after being exposed to chemicals like Agent Orange. After qualifying for a full property tax exemption under Proposition 130, she successfully bought a home in a retirement community in Chandler for homebuyers ages 55 and older.
Like Donna, there are more than 500,000 veterans who proudly call Arizona home and, according to the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, there are more than 110,000 veterans with partial disabilities in the state.
Here are the details and qualifications for obtaining a property tax exemption.
What is the income threshold for veterans?
The income threshold for a veteran with a disability without children is $36,077, however, if a veteran does have children, the threshold is $43,733. The veteran income qualification is based on individual W-2 or taxable income, so the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs disability money a veteran receives each month does not factor into their income calculation since it is typically not taxed.
Does a veteran need to be an Arizona resident before deployment?
Proposition 130 allows property tax exemptions for veterans with disabilities, people with total and permanent disabilities, widows and widowers, regardless of when they became Arizona residents.
The legislation removes the requirement of residency before deployment, enabling veterans who were not Arizona residents previously to qualify for the property tax exemption. This also removes the residency requirement for widows and widowers, providing certainty that their property tax exemption will remain intact.
Can disabilities be unrelated to military service?
This exemption applies to veterans with disabilities regardless of whether a disability is related to military service. Proposition 130 also protects the exemption for widows, widowers and people with total and permanent disabilities from being challenged in court.
Veterans make extraordinary sacrifices during their service and often suffer permanent disabilities. The impact of Proposition 130 allows for property tax relief programs to help the most vulnerable residents in communities, lowering their tax burden and providing them the chance to become successful homebuyers like Donna.
Megan and Jesse Brown are a wife-and-husband HomeSmart real estate team. Founded in 2000, HomeSmart is ranked in the top 10 real estate brokerages in the United States and is the No. 1 brokerage firm in the Phoenix market and in Colorado. The brand, which has its international headquarters based in Scottsdale, has offices in 38 states and more than 23,000 agents nationwide.
