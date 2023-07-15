Summer is generally referred to as a laid back time of year. While it seems like the rest of the country is spending the majority of their time outdoors, for us central Arizonans, being outside in the summer is a rather dreaded task. With temperatures well above triple digits, it’s difficult to find ways to cool down.
However, summer has a lot to offer in terms of produce. It’s the best time of year for fresh fruits and veggies. Many of my favorite varieties are in season, meaning they are extra juicy, ripe and, not to mention, more affordable.
I’ve rounded up my favorite fruit-based sweet treat recipes to enjoy as the weather heats up.
Chocolate Covered Banana Pops
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients:
4 bananas
24 ounces chocolate chips
Instructions:
Peel bananas and cut in half crosswise.
Insert a popsicle stick into each banana half.
Place bananas on a small baking sheet and freeze for at least four hours.
Place all chocolate chips in a large bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds and then stir to combine. Repeat microwaving in 30-second increments until chocolate is melted.
Dip bananas into chocolate to coat, then place on parchment paper. Allow to cool.
Cucumber Lime Popsicles
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients:
5 tablespoons sugar
3/4 cup water
2 large English cucumbers, divided
The juice of 3 limes
Instructions:
Using a vegetable peeler, peel 1/2 cucumber into lengthwise strips. Set cucumber strips aside.
Add the sugar and water to a microwave-safe mug. Heat for 30 seconds in the microwave. Remove from the microwave and stir well.
Add the remaining cucumbers, lime juice and sugar mixture to a high speed blender. Blend until smooth.
Fold up cucumber strips and place into each popsicle mold.
Pour cucumber lime mixture into popsicle molds and add sticks.
Freeze for at least four hours.
Blackberry Lemon Popsicles
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients:
5 tablespoons sugar
¾ cup water
24 ounces blackberries
the juice of 2 lemons
Instructions:
Add the sugar and water to a microwave-safe mug. Heat for 30 seconds in the microwave. Remove from the microwave and stir well.
Add the blackberries and sugar mixture to a high speed blender. Add the lemon juice.
Blend until smooth.
Pour into popsicle molds. Freeze for at least four hours.
Watermelon Sorbet
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients:
6 cups watermelon, cubed
1.5 cups bananas, sliced
1 tablespoon maple syrup
the juice of 1/2 a lime
Instructions:
Freeze watermelon and bananas overnight.
Blend frozen watermelon, frozen bananas, maple syrup and lime juice until smooth.
Pour into a loaf pan and freeze for at least three hours.
Lemon & Peach Sorbet
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients:
8 large peaches, pit removed
the juice of two lemons
Instructions:
Place both ingredients into a high speed blender.
Blend until smooth.
Pour into a loaf pan and freeze for at least three hours.
Patriotic Berry Pops
Yield: 10 servings
Ingredients:
1 ¾ cup soy milk
¼ cup honey
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 cup blueberries
1 cup raspberries
Instructions:
In a large microwave safe bowl, add the milk, honey and vanilla extract. Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds so the honey dissolves.
Add the berries and stir well.
Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze for at least three hours.
Kristen Carli, MS, RD is owner and registered dietitian nutritionist at Camelback Nutrition & Wellness. Reach her at camelbacknutritionwellness.com/contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.