This month consider focusing on ways to improve your cardiovascular health, such as with your diet. Carbohydrates get a bad rap for contributing to weight gain and being high in sugar, but carbohydrates such as whole grains can actually be beneficial for your cardiovascular health.
What makes a grain whole?
There are two types of grains:
- Whole grains, which contain the entire grain (including the bran, germ and endosperm).
- Refined grains, which are milled to remove the bran and germ. While the removal of the bran and germ extends the shelf life, it removes important nutrients for your health such as B vitamins, iron and fiber.
Whole grains for health
Research shows that increasing your consumption of whole grain products can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, obesity, type 2 diabetes and improve blood cholesterol levels. This is due to the fiber content found in whole grain products.
Fiber can help to regulate cholesterol levels and blood sugar in the blood. It also helps to keep you full longer and can aid in weight management. Other nutrients found in whole grains such as magnesium, potassium and B vitamins, can help to enhance the immune system and lower blood pressure.
Examples of whole grains:
- Whole grain bread
- Whole grain tortilla
- Whole wheat pasta
- Whole grain crackers
- Brown rice
- Quinoa
- Oats
- Rye
- Buckwheat
- Millet
- Corn
How to implement change in your diet
A good place to start is to look at what foods you are already eating that are refined grains and see if you can replace them with whole grains. Eating more whole grains does not have to be difficult. Try to choose whole wheat products that contain at least 50% whole grains vs refined grains.
Try some of these simple swaps in your diet to improve your heart health:
- Swap brown rice for white rice
- Swap whole grain bread for white bread
- Swap whole wheat flour for white flour
- Swap oats for processed breakfast cereals
- Swap whole grain crackers for saltine crackers
Making these small changes over time can have a huge impact and improvement in your cardiovascular health and can taste delicious.
Kristen Carli, MS, RD is owner and registered dietitian nutritionist at Camelback Nutrition & Wellness.
