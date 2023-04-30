Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low water crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1136 PM MST, increased water releases from Granite Reef Dam from 950 cubic feet per second to 1300 cubic feet per second are expected to cause additional flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. - Increased flows may impact recreational activities. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... low-lying areas along the Salt River in Mesa, Tempe and Granite Reef Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Sunday May 07. * IMPACTS...Lowland flooding and inundation of unbridged crossings will occur along the Gila River downstream of Painted Rock Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 247 PM MST, water releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to remain steady. These releases are likely to cause flooding of unbridged river crossings and may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line. - Roads impacted include: Poco Dinero Road, and Rocky Point Road, which are closed, and potentially South Oatman Road. - Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County downstream of Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTH-CENTRAL ARIZONA AND TONTO NATIONAL FOREST... The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and high fire danger, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Central Deserts. * TIMING...From 11am through 8pm MST Monday. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. &&