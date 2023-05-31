As the CITYSunTimes goes to press, the Town of Carefree concluded a special election. The voters overwhelmingly voted against a proposed property tax levy that would have financially supported a transition to the regional automatic aid fire and medical emergency system.
Approximately two-thirds of the registered voters within Carefree voted. Both sides of the issue passionately worked hard to share information and their perspective with the voters. This is how elections and campaigns should work.
The election result sent the clear message that a vast majority of our residents are pleased with the fire and emergency medical services provided by Rural Metro.
Voters weighed the risk to life and property versus costs and provided clear marching orders to elected representatives. As a result, the existing contract between the Town of Carefree and Rural Metro will automatically extend for an additional 42 months through July 2027. I look forward to continuing the town’s decades old, mutually successful partnership with Rural Metro.
Public safety is always first and foremost. The town is responsible for providing our fire service partner, Rural Metro, with the tools needed to do their job. In the next fiscal year, beginning July 2023, Carefree will purchase a new fire engine to replace our 20-year-old fire truck.
In addition, earlier this year, the town purchased a brush truck and supplemental equipment for the Carefree Fire Station utilizing grant funds awarded from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. This new vehicle, scheduled to be delivered in mid-2024, will aid in response to wildland fires.
The morning after the election, Rural Metro met with us in Town Hall. We reaffirmed our commitment to one another and our working relationship. Rural Metro confirmed their interest in relocating their former Cave Creek fire engine, now located in the Carefree Fire Station, into its primary service area, the County Island south of Carefree. If relocated into this primary service area south of our community, this engine will still be available to serve Carefree.
Thank you to our residents who engaged in the election process. It is a rare occasion to have such clear direction from our constituents on a specific issue.
Your voices do matter.
John Crane
Mayor, Town of Carefree
