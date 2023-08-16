Having equipment that is the wrong length, weight or face angle can negatively impact how you play, and a study by Sports Illustrated Golf Group found that 90% of U.S. golfers may be in this category.
Being properly fit for clubs will change your game for the better no matter what your skill level.
Analyzing my students’ clubs from the start tells me a lot about their golf game. Students using clubs that don’t fit will have a harder time improving because they are adjusting their swing to the clubs. The clubs should be adjusted to their swing, not the other way around.
The most common reasons for not getting fitted for clubs are, “My swing isn’t consistent enough, so it won’t make a difference with my game” or “I’m just a beginner and want to work on my swing before I get new clubs.”
The truth is everyone should be professionally fit for clubs no matter what their skill level. Clubs that don’t fit will result in inconsistent ball striking and higher scores. That’s a recipe for a lot of frustrating rounds.
So, what should you look for to determine if your clubs fit? First, look at clubhead design, length and stiffness of the shaft and lie angle. The clubhead design should match your ability as a golfer and the shaft should be determined by your height and clubhead speed.
If you are a beginner or a higher handicap golfer, you need more weight around the perimeter of the club. This keeps the ball from curving too much and helps get the ball in the air.
The length of the club is determined by height — the taller you are, the longer your golf club should be. The stiffness is determined by how much speed you can create. The faster you swing, the stiffer your golf shaft should be. Once these components are identified and then corrected, the next step is to make sure that your lie angle is correct.
Lie angles can be standard, flat or upright. This is the measurement of the shaft angle to the ground. If your lie angle is too flat, your ball will curve more to the right (fade or slice). Too upright of a lie angle and your ball will curve more to the left (draw or hook) for a right-handed golfer.
To have your lie angle checked, put a piece of tape on the bottom of the club and hit a few balls from a lie board. If the marks are towards the heel, it is too upright, if the marks are toward the toe, it is too flat.
Once you have clubs that fit your swing and ability, you will see more consistency with contact in the middle of the club face. This will create more distance, which means the ball will be closer to the hole.
Instructional tips:
The importance of properly putting your hands on the club can be a big factor in the consistency of your game. Here are a few keys to look for in your grip.
First off, make sure that you are gripping the club more in the fingers. The most common error is hand position. Gripping the club incorrectly makes it very difficult to achieve consistent contact.
Here are a couple of checkpoints to ensure that you are gripping the club properly. When looking down at your top hand, make sure you can see the knuckles of the middle and pointer finger. This will create a “V” with the thumb and pointer finger. That “V” will point to your trailing shoulder. The thumb of your top hand should hit between the thumb and pointer finger of your bottom hand.
A proper grip will make it much easier to square the clubface at impact and result in your ball being closer to your target.
Jerry Bellew is a PGA teaching professional currently located at Power Ranch Golf Academy. He is a Class “A” Professional with 18 years experience as an instructor and golf club fitter. Bellew believes that no two golf swings are alike and his philosophy centers on meeting the needs of the individual. He is passionate about the game and helping golfers reach their fullest potential.
