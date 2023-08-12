We all know Phoenix summers are hot — really hot. They don’t call it the Valley of the Sun for nothing! As the temperatures increase, tourism declines, which leads to a rise in opportunities for saving.
Whether you prefer to stay indoors or grab your sunscreen and head outside, take advantage of the final days of summer with these ideas.
Explore More
Did you know that Arizona is home to more than 350 museums? From art and culture to history and geology, there is a museum for everyone to feed their curiosities. And even better — a lot of them host free museum days.
On the first Friday of the month from 5 to 9 p.m., for example, you can take the kids (10 and under) to the Children’s Museum of Phoenix for all kinds of free fun. The Heard Museum, which educates and celebrates American Indian culture, offers free admission from 10 a.m.– to 4 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month. You can also check your local library for free admission passes to local galleries, zoos and more.
Get Outdoors
Looking to enjoy the outdoors instead? There is no shortage of activities in Phoenix for that! Pack a picnic, grab your hat and take plenty of water as you head out to Fountain Hills where you can see one of the largest fountains in the world. You can also enjoy a walk around the park to admire the public art collection, or let the kids enjoy the playground and outdoor music area.
There are also plenty of free splash pads and cheap water parks/water play areas in the valley, many within shopping districts and entertainment areas. If you prefer to venture out at night instead, you can check out the First Friday Art Walk. This art walk is one of the largest of its kind in the country and covers Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Row.
Treat Yourself
Looking for something with a little more to offer but still at a great price? The high season for tourism in the valley runs from October to May. This is great news in terms of affordable staycations during the summer months.
Since bookings drop during the summer, many resorts offer heavy discounts on hotel stays during this time. You can even get great pricing on cabana rentals, pool access, spa services and other amenities. This is a great opportunity to live in luxury without the high price tag. As a bonus, resorts like the J.W. Marriott at Desert Ridge have a lazy river, water slides and free or low-cost daily activities for kids like movies in the park and tie-dye.
Just because the temps rise, doesn’t mean your spending has to. Whether you take advantage of indoor offers with free museum days, outdoor fun around the Valley or discounted staycations, make the most of the end of summer!
Rachel Caballero is the community development manager at TruWest Credit Union. Headquartered in Tempe, TruWest Credit Union operates as a cooperative providing its members with a lifetime of quality financial services and a culture of caring for its organization, employees and communities. For more information, visit truwest.org.
