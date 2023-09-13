Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 754 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Elevated flow within Bloody Tanks Wash and Russell Gulch has been observed south and west of Miami/Globe area. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Campaign Creek, Pine Creek, Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Barge Creek, La and Barranca Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Globe, San Carlos, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool, Top Of The World, Top-Of-The-World, Cutter, Inspiration and Peridot. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. &&