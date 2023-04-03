Marcie Rodriguez

Marcie Rodriguez, acting superintendent and CFO, Cave Creek Unified School District.

 Submitted

We are entering the season of Arizona State Assessment tests for our students’ grades 3rd through 8th grades at our elementary schools and middle school and 9th and 11th grades at the high school.

Standardized tests such as the Arizona State Assessments provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their knowledge and skills. The students in the district have consistently performed well on the Arizona State Assessment tests, scoring higher than all the schools in Maricopa County. This accomplishment is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the educators, students and parents in the district.

While it is rewarding to see our students perform well on state assessments, it is important to remember that test scores are a measure of academic achievement, they do not define a student's potential or worth. Encouraging students to do their best, and providing support and encouragement can help them feel confident on test day.

Here a few reminders to help your student perform their best on test day:

  • It's important to get a good night's sleep before a test, as being well-rested can improve memory, concentration and overall performance. Research shows that adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, while teenagers need 8 to 10 hours and younger children need even more.

  • Eating a healthy breakfast is also important, as it provides the body with the energy and nutrients needed for cognitive function.

  • In addition to physical preparation, it's also helpful to encourage students to stay calm and focused during the test. Taking deep breaths, visualizing success and practicing positive self-talk can all help to reduce stress and improve performance.

Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) has prioritized student success as their number one strategic plan goal. Preparing students for life beyond high school is the focus of the work at all CCUSD’s amazing schools. By providing a supportive and engaging learning environment and by having dedicated teachers who are committed to helping their students succeed, the district is setting its students up for success in the future.

We wish all of the students in the district the best of luck on their state assessments, and hope that they continue to build upon the skills and knowledge they've gained throughout their time in school.

Marcie Rodriguez 

Acting Superintendent and CFO

Cave Creek Unified School District

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you