There were many items on the agenda during a recent regular town council meeting. Major topics were short-term rentals; noise; the redesign, remodel and renovation of the town’s fire station; traffic/pedestrian safety studies; and drought management.
A short-term rental is a home, casita or room rented for short periods of time. A minority of short-term rentals have hosted large, raucous parties that have disturbed neighborhoods with drunken behavior, noise and illegal fireworks.
This has occurred in formerly quiet residential neighborhoods where peace and quiet is expected. The fireworks present a danger in Cave Creek. The May 2020 wildland fires, that burned thousands of acres and endangered people’s lives, were human caused.
Additionally, we’ve awarded a pre-construction contract to FCI Constructors, Inc. for the redesign and renovation of our fire station. It is located along Cave Creek Road and will be a well landscaped and attractive addition to the town. Of course, the primary function of the emergency service is saving lives and property, while keeping our firefighters safe and ready. This facility will fulfill that purpose beautifully.
We continue to improve pedestrian safety. Slowing traffic to reduce vehicle-pedestrian accidents is a key goal. Traffic citations have dramatically increased with the new emphasis on enforcement to reduce speeding. Funds are budgeted this year to improve crosswalks and slow traffic providing pedestrians safer ways to cross the street.
Summer is the season of particular danger for hikers due to our extreme heat. The town has taken several steps to eliminate hiker emergencies along with Maricopa County and local charitable groups. When hiking Cave Creek’s many miles of desert trails, please be sure to take plenty of water, only hike in cool conditions and observe hiking safety signs.
