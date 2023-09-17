The Carefree Desert Gardens present a marvelous opportunity to sit and admire stately saguaros, iconic cacti that symbolize Arizona. The saguaros’ bloom is our state flower and not one, but two multi-armed saguaros grace the Town of Carefree seal.
Saguaros stand tall and strong in the face of our harsh environment. But more than 20 years of drought and now unusually warm temperatures, both day and night, are taking a toll. As saguaros weaken, they are more susceptible to strong winds, bacteria and infection.
Making these saguaro losses more personal, transplanted cacti — often found on our home lots — are the most at risk. Also, the larger the saguaro the more likely they are to lose an arm and eventually fall.
The Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden (DBG) offers several tips to reduce the risk of losing a saguaro.
While a saguaro should not be connected to an irrigation system, they appreciate some supplemental water, about once a month, applied in a 2 to 4 foot circle around the saguaro in the heat of the summer. Take care not to supply too much water, though, as that can lead to rot and the demise of the saguaro. The DBG website, dbg.org, offers a wealth of information and additional detail.
At the base of the saguaro, mimic nature. Drought tolerant plants, such as brittle bush or globe mallow will absorb heat and keep the ground cool.
How can you tell if your saguaro is healthy? The DBG tells us if it is leaning, it might fall. If the flesh is soft, that’s a bad sign. Dark brown patches on the skin may be indicative of sunburn. Skin turning light brown and then black with thick cracks may be a sign of infection. For any of these scenarios, it is best to enlist the help of a cactus specialist.
The Town of Carefree monitors the health of each saguaro in our garden with the aid of professional landscapers. Why not take a morning or an evening stroll through the Carefree Desert Gardens and enjoy these personality laden giants of the desert?
If you’re able to get out before the warm temperatures take a toll, slip into a coffee shop or restaurant for a bit of rejuvenation. Then, sit back and consider how fortunate we are to live amongst such unique plants and how even they may occasionally need a little relief.
