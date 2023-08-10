The beautiful Sonoran Desert is the most biodiverse desert in North America. The richness of our desert, in large part, defines the Carefree community.
Lot disturbance limitations preserve much of our vegetation, which allows for wildlife co-existence and outstanding views, but the opportunity to immerse oneself in the desert without encroaching upon a neighboring property is limited in Carefree.
A team of dedicated Carefree volunteers, operating as a nonprofit called Carefree Park, are driven by a love for the beauty and biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert. They are tirelessly working to bring a new opportunity for our residents to experience our desert.
Immediately south of the Carefree SkyRanch Airport lies a 48 acre parcel of pristine State Trust Land. The northern boundary of this rectangular lot borders Cave Creek Road and the southern boundary is defined by Stagecoach Pass. The property is sprinkled with more than 250 Saguaros, an outstanding forest of Crucifixion Thorn trees and many game trails.
The preservation of this parcel presents a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and make a positive impact for future generations. It is inspiring to see individuals rally around this cause and demonstrate their love and respect for the Sonoran Desert.
By donating funds through Carefree Park, carefreepark.org, and collaborating with the State Trust Land Department, community members can work towards claiming this land as open space with minimal improvements. This approach will allow residents to fully immerse themselves in the desert they hold dear, while preserving the natural beauty and integrity of the area.
The citizen-driven effort to preserve this land and raise the necessary funding showcases the strong connection between the community and the environment. It reflects a shared commitment to the preservation of natural desert open space, ensuring that it remains accessible and cherished for generations to come.
This endeavor not only benefits the immediate community but has broader implications. Preserving natural space contributes to environmental conservation, protects biodiversity, provides opportunities for recreation and education, improves mental health and encourages active lifestyles.
Plus, the solace one finds in nature is invaluable. It revitalizes our spirit and clears our head. It is both figuratively and literally a breath of fresh air. Preserved open space will enhance the overall quality of life for residents and create a lasting legacy for future residents to enjoy.
I commend the Carefree Park nonprofit for their vision and proactive, dedicated approach to this preservation effort. It is through the collective efforts and enthusiasm of the individuals that support this effort that positive change will be achieved. They will enable the conservation and appreciation of the Sonoran Desert for years to come.
To learn more, visit carefreepark.org and become part of a community effort to make this vision a reality.
John Crane
Mayor, Town of Carefree
